FOBA at the Westec? Showcasing vision-based workflow for efficient laser marking

At the "Westec" (Los Angeles/USA, September 12 - 14, 2017), FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving will be showcasing laser marking solutions for a wide range of industrial applications

Laser marks applied on plastic, metal or other surfaces, ensure product traceability and protect against fraud. The integrated camera in FOBA's laser marking systems creates a safe and economic marking process.

FOBA?s so called ?Holistic Enhanced Laser Process? implies vision based part as well as mark verification. The three step marking procedure consists of a pre-mark verification, which prevents parts from being double marked and sorts out defective products. Then the camera aligns the marking relative to the position of the product, so that an elaborate exact part positioning is not necessary.

In a third step, camera and software check the quality and the content of the mark and compare it to the expected content. The system is most appropriate for a flexible use in single or serial batch production, as it supports variable contents. Due to the prevention of marking errors at the end of the production line, scrap can be reduced by up to 80 percent.

The latest legal requirements presuppose that medical devices, automotive parts and other components need to be marked to ensure their traceability. Therefore the significance of laser marking is increasing in most industries. Laser technology can apply even micro marks of highest legibility, contrast and especially long-term resistance on all kinds of products.

FOBA offers economic solutions for the implementation of the required marking standards on nearly every type of material surface. A new autofocus system enables fast focusing with a single mouse-click and thus makes the marking process more user-friendly, as well as an enhanced intuitive ?Advanced Operator Plugin? (AOP). Another improvement has been made with the latest TCP/IP remote control system which enables the laser marking machines workflow to be monitored via the user?s own interface.

At the show, FOBA?s visitors at booth 2440 will have the opportunity to see practical demonstrations of laser marking on sample material. The FOBA M2000, a stand-alone laser marking system with integrated camera, will be on site. By addressing an Email to info(at)fobalaser.com one can pre-arrange a consultation appointment with FOBA?s representatives at the show.



FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving is among the leaders in manufacturing and supplying precision laser systems for marking and engraving. FOBA marking lasers mark a variety of materials and parts not least in the key markets of Electronics, Automotive, Plastics, Medical, Safety and ID. FOBA laser engraving machines are especially applied in the fields of Tool, Metal and Mold Making, Medical Technology, Jewelry and Coinage. Worldwide sales and service branches service the most important markets.

In September 2009, FOBA has become part of ALLTEC GmbH. Since then, FOBA is part of ALLTEC as a sales channel for laser part marking and engraving.





