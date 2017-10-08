Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable September 7, 2017 to shareholders of record as of August 24, 2017. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,800 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

For further information, please visit our website at , or contact us at .

Contacts:

Calian Group Ltd.

Kevin Ford

Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600



Calian Group Ltd.

Jacqueline Gauthier

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600





More information:

http://www.calian.com



PressRelease by

Calian Group Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 16:37

Language: English

News-ID 556118

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Calian Group Ltd.

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease