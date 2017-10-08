Legal Workspace Enables Comprehensive Law Firm IT Support with Its New Managed IT Services

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Legal Workspace, a leading provider of cloud-based work environments designed exclusively for law firms, today expanded its offerings to include managed IT service packages. The announcement comes ahead of the company's first exhibition at ILTACON 2017.

The new services, which join the firm's cloud-based work environments and legal business process consulting, support larger firms in their journey to migrate to the cloud. Legal Workspace moves apps and data to the cloud and, in turn, can oversee remaining legal IT at an accessible, per-user price point. By covering areas such as 24/7 network monitoring, local workstation patching, antivirus protection and large file and data synchronization between the cloud and local resources, the company enables IT to focus on larger initiatives to benefit law firms, rather than day-to-day, time-consuming tasks.

According to CEO Joe Kelly: "As large law firms move to the cloud but retain some local IT, it creates a complementary need to monitor items such as internet connections, local networks and desktops on a 24/7 basis. When firms migrate to the cloud, not much is left on-site, and because of that, Legal Workspace can proactively monitor and maintain local IT resources at an affordable price."

Legal Workspace, an industry pioneer, has focused on creating cloud-based work environments and greater process efficiencies with technology for law firms since 2008. Its emphasis on superior support includes engineers certified in leading legal applications and technology including LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters, Microsoft, Worldox, Timeslips, QuickBooks, Needles, LawBase, Practice Master, Juris, Tabs3, HotDocs and Amicus. Law firms can trust their IT infrastructure to Legal Workspace professionals who understand complex legal environments and the technology that supports them. The company can also execute business associate agreements for HIPAA compliance and offer HIPAA-compliant work environments.

The managed IT services join Legal Workspace's most recent service expansion -- technology and legal business process consultation. Experts at the company can work hand in hand with law firms to streamline legal business processes like client onboarding and billing and customize software to fit a firm's needs. The company also offers legal technology and business process training, the customization of legal apps to fulfill a law firm's unique needs and the integration of technology to ensure profitable, efficient and secure operations.

Legal Workspace is exhibiting at ILTACON 2017 in Las Vegas, August 13-17. Visit booth number 636 to learn more about these services and cloud-based work environments for law firms.

Founded in 2008, Legal Workspace offers law firms a legal-specific, cloud-based environment that hosts all the software applications needed to run a practice. The highly secure workspace eliminates the complexities of IT management for attorneys while giving them anytime, anywhere access from any device. In addition to providing Microsoft Office, Outlook and anti-virus and anti-spam protections, Legal Workspace hosts legal software applications from industry-leading providers of practice management, document management and time and billing software as well as legal document generation automation. To learn more or to request a demo, visit .

