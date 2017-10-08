CSE: 2017-0806 - Reinstatement - Mountain Lake Minerals Inc. (MLK)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Effective immediately the shares of Mountain Lake Minerals Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Effective Date: August 10, 2017

Symbol: MLK

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 17:09

Language: English

News-ID 556122

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease