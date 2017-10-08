CSE: 2017-0806 - Reinstatement - Mountain Lake Minerals Inc. (MLK)

/ Investment Services & Trading


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Effective immediately the shares of Mountain Lake Minerals Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Effective Date: August 10, 2017

Symbol: MLK

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
