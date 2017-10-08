Cypress Development Files for Permit with BLM for Phase 2 Drill Program at Dean Lithium Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress

Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP) (OTCBB:CYDVF) (Frankfurt:C1Z1) ("Cypress" or the

"Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated an application to the Bureau

of Land Management (BLM), Nevada, for an area of disturbance permit to allow the

Company access for a second series of diamond drill holes on the Dean Lithium

project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Company anticipates approval of the

application shortly and looks to mobilize a drill crew into the Clayton Valley

beginning of September. The Phase 2 program will consist of 8 -10 diamond drill

holes totaling approximately 3000 feet.



Cypress Clayton Valley, Nevada Lithium Projects location map:

http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/CYP-Clayton-topo-satalite-small.jpg



Cypress' Dean Lithium Project is located immediately adjacent to decades of

lithium production belonging to the Albemarle Silver Peak Mine on its west

boundary, Pure Energy's recently released lithium resource estimation on its

southwest boundary and Cypress's Glory Lithium Project, under an option

agreement with Pure Energy Minerals, on its southern boundary.



Cypress's exploration and core drilling results received to date from its Dean

Project have been very encouraging. A large amount of data has been gathered and

is being analyzed. A 2017 Phase 2 drilling program on the Dean property is being

proposed for the third and fourth quarters to provide further infill data.



Cypress recently announced (News Release June 6, 2017) an extensive 80 to 100

metre-thick blanket of consistent lithium mineralization underlying a large

majority of its 2,700 acre Dean Property. The mineralization covers an area of

approximately two kilometers by four kilometers. The lithium mineralized volume



evident on the explored portion of the Dean property averages in excess of

1,000 ppm lithium (Li).



Dean Project 2017 Phase 1 drill hole location map:

http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/photos/CYP-Dean-Phase-1-Drilling-

Satellite-Plan-Map.jpg



Cypress is continuing with laboratory studies to explore the highly reactive and

soluble nature of the large volume of lithium-enriched rock seen on the Dean

Project, so as to further understand a method of extraction and ultimately

production.



Donald Huston, President of Cypress Development, stated: "This newly discovered

lithium mineralization at the Dean Project is ideally located within a basin

that hosts the only significant lithium production in the United States.

Cypress' Clayton Valley, Nevada Lithium project is in close proximity to

essential mining infrastructure. Cypress Development believes this discovery has

the scale to significantly impact the future production of lithium in the

Clayton Valley. Cypress also believes this developing zone could very well

represent a long-term, reliable supply of lithium given the known size,

chemistry and geometry of the discovery. The consistent nature of the currently

known lithium mineralization at Dean is highly encouraging for both the

potential size and potential resource extraction methodologies. The drill data

to date, which outlines an area of roughly two kilometers by four kilometers,

presents a strong starting point for planning a resource estimation process.

This second phase of diamond drilling should allow the Company to contemplate a

sizable maiden lithium resource calculation on the Dean Project."



Cypress maintains this large claim block known as the Dean lithium project as a

100 per-cent owned asset.



About Cypress Development Corp.:



Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded lithium and zinc exploration

company that continues to acquire and develop potentially viable mineral

projects in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.



Cypress is very active in Clayton Valley, Nevada with its team committed to

systematically exploring its Dean and Glory properties for both a lithium-brine

resource and expanding exploration relating to a lithium resource that exists

within the large area of non-hectorite "claystone" discovered at surface that

has seen recent high lithium assays recovered from these same "outcropping

claystone".



Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 35.0 million shares issued and

outstanding.



To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP), visit our website

at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.



CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.



"Don Huston"



DONALD C. HUSTON

President



For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Director

Cypress Development Corp.

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info(at)cypressdevelopmentcorp.com



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES

PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE

CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-

looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of

historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the

Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes

the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on

reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future

performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those

in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or

opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include

market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of

capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.comfor further

information.









