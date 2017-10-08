President and CEO of Trupal Media Inc awarded UK Gaming License

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupal Media, Inc. (OTC
PINK:TRMM), a social media games purveyor and gaming software specialty firm,
announced today that CEO and President, Panayis Palexas has been awarded a
Personal License from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. The License
authorizes Panayis Palexas to perform the functions of management offices
specified in the Commission's general operating license conditions.
The awarding of this license is an important step for Panayis Palexas to
introduce Trupal Media INC to the UK Gaming market and explore legal gaming
opportunities in the UK's Category C games market. Category C games are limited
to a £1 max bet and £100 max pay limit.
Panayis Palexas has ample experience in gaming development, opening, and
operating gaming properties. Panayis Palexas holds gaming licenses in Peru where
typical properties operate between 100-200 machines. It should be an easy
transition to apply this expertise to the United Kingdom. "There is an untapped
opportunity in the Category C licensing sector of the UK gaming market. This
license is the path forward for Trupal to explore entry into the UK's gaming
market," said Mr. Palexas. "This is very exciting for the potential growth of
Trupal's interests in Europe."
TRMM currently owns and operates Cleos Casino on Facebook; a very unique social
gaming app and continues to explore other opportunities both in the US and
abroad.
Safe Harbor Statement
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical
facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements
contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number
of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results
to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to,
risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and
sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the
Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional
funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and
development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business,
research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution
plans and strategies.
Trupal Media Inc.
(305) 609-4656
press(at)trupalmedia.com
