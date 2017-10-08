President and CEO of Trupal Media Inc awarded UK Gaming License

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupal Media, Inc. (OTC

PINK:TRMM), a social media games purveyor and gaming software specialty firm,

announced today that CEO and President, Panayis Palexas has been awarded a

Personal License from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. The License

authorizes Panayis Palexas to perform the functions of management offices

specified in the Commission's general operating license conditions.



The awarding of this license is an important step for Panayis Palexas to

introduce Trupal Media INC to the UK Gaming market and explore legal gaming

opportunities in the UK's Category C games market. Category C games are limited

to a £1 max bet and £100 max pay limit.



Panayis Palexas has ample experience in gaming development, opening, and

operating gaming properties. Panayis Palexas holds gaming licenses in Peru where

typical properties operate between 100-200 machines. It should be an easy

transition to apply this expertise to the United Kingdom. "There is an untapped

opportunity in the Category C licensing sector of the UK gaming market. This

license is the path forward for Trupal to explore entry into the UK's gaming

market," said Mr. Palexas. "This is very exciting for the potential growth of

Trupal's interests in Europe."



TRMM currently owns and operates Cleos Casino on Facebook; a very unique social

gaming app and continues to explore other opportunities both in the US and

abroad.



