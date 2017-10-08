Business News


Intervest Offices & Warehouses pursues its international growth in the logistics real estate sector and acquires a second site in the Netherlands

(Thomson Reuters ONE)


The newly-acquired distribution centre in Raamsdonksveer in North Brabant has a
leasable surface area of 20.500 m² and is under a long-term lease with furniture
and home decoration retailer Leen Bakker.

The distribution centre in Raamsdonksveer is easily accessible via the A27
(Breda-Almere) and the A59 (Moerdijk-Den Bosch) motorways and, with the nearby
Oosterhout Container Terminal, has a direct link with the ports of Rotterdam and
Antwerp.

Intervest acquires a second site in the Netherlands:
http://hugin.info/137397/R/2126709/812010.pdf



http://www.intervestoffices.be



