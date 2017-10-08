Ossur Hf : Insider Trading

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Announcement Össur hf. No.56/2017
Reykjavík, 10 August 2017
Auðkenni útgefanda/Trade ticker:
OSSR
Nafn útgefanda/Issuer:
Össur hf.
Dagsetning tilkynningar/Date of announcement:
10 August 2017
Nafn fruminnherja/Name primary insider:
William Demant Invest A/S
Tengsl fruminnherja við útgefanda/Insider's relation with the issuer:
Niels Jacobsen
Dagsetning viðskipta/Date of transaction:
10 August 2017
Tímasetning viðskipta/Time of transaction:
16:26 CET
Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of financial instrument:
Equities
Kaup eða sala/Buy or Sell:
Buy
Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:
7,236,000
Verð pr. Hlut/Price per share:
DKK 30,00
Fjöldi hluta í eigu fruminnherja eftir viðskipti/Primary insider's holdings
after the transaction:
208,174,783
Fjöldi hluta sem fruminnherji á kauprétt að/Primary insider's option holdings
after the transaction:
0
Fjöldi hluta fjárhagslega tengdra aðila eftir viðskipti/Related parties'
holdings after the transaction:
0
Dagsetning lokauppgjörs*/Date of settlement*:
3,236,000 on 14 August 2017
4,000,000 on 17 August 2017
Athugasemdir*/Comments*:
Niels Jacobsen is the chairman of the Össur Board of Directors.
Source: Ossur Hf via GlobeNewswire
