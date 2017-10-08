Ossur Hf : Insider Trading

Announcement Össur hf. No.56/2017



Reykjavík, 10 August 2017







Auðkenni útgefanda/Trade ticker:



OSSR



Nafn útgefanda/Issuer:



Össur hf.



Dagsetning tilkynningar/Date of announcement:



10 August 2017



Nafn fruminnherja/Name primary insider:



William Demant Invest A/S



Tengsl fruminnherja við útgefanda/Insider's relation with the issuer:



Niels Jacobsen



Dagsetning viðskipta/Date of transaction:



10 August 2017



Tímasetning viðskipta/Time of transaction:



16:26 CET



Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of financial instrument:



Equities



Kaup eða sala/Buy or Sell:



Buy



Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:



7,236,000



Verð pr. Hlut/Price per share:



DKK 30,00



Fjöldi hluta í eigu fruminnherja eftir viðskipti/Primary insider's holdings

after the transaction:



208,174,783



Fjöldi hluta sem fruminnherji á kauprétt að/Primary insider's option holdings

after the transaction:



0



Fjöldi hluta fjárhagslega tengdra aðila eftir viðskipti/Related parties'

holdings after the transaction:



0



Dagsetning lokauppgjörs*/Date of settlement*:



3,236,000 on 14 August 2017



4,000,000 on 17 August 2017



Athugasemdir*/Comments*:



Niels Jacobsen is the chairman of the Össur Board of Directors.

















