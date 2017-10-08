ISO Launches Commercial Flood Insurance Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J., August 10, 2017 - ISO has launched a new commercial flood

insurance program that addresses many of the critical coverage needs in the

marketplace today. ISO is a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.



The new program enables insurers to set their own limits of insurance and

provide optional coverage for risks not typically covered by the National Flood

Insurance Program (NFIP), including certain types of property damage to

basements, business interruption, and costs to comply with building code

changes. The coverage can be based on actual cash value or replacement cost

value. The new program features actuarially sound loss costs based on models

developed by Verisk's AIR Worldwide business and from ISO data.



Insurers can use the program to provide a primary flood policy or a flood policy

providing coverage that is excess of the NFIP, which is currently being reviewed

by the U.S. Congress in anticipation of the program's scheduled sunset on

September 30, 2017.



"Recovering from a flood can be a major challenge for businesses because

expenses can quickly escalate out of control. But underwriting commercial flood

coverage is still new to many insurers, and they don't have the tools needed to

cover and price the wide range of risks that businesses face," said Maroun

Mourad, president of ISO - Commercial Lines. "Our new program can help insurers

address complex coverage needs and achieve profitable growth in commercial flood

insurance."



Later this year, ISO plans to introduce similar solutions for the personal

property market..



"The market for property insurance generally is highly competitive, and with an

increased awareness of the potentially disastrous effects from the peril of

flood, insurers will have the tools to offer more robust protections to their



policyholders," added Mourad.



To learn more about ISO's flood insurance solutions, visit

www.verisk.com/floodinsurance or

e-mail floodinsurance(at)verisk.com.



About ISO

Since 1971, ISO has been a leading source of information about property/casualty

insurance risk. For a broad spectrum of commercial and personal lines of

insurance, ISO provides statistical, actuarial, underwriting, and claims

information and analytics; compliance and fraud identification tools; policy

language; information about specific locations; and technical services. ISO

serves insurers, reinsurers, agents and brokers, insurance regulators, risk

managers, and other participants in the property/casualty insurance marketplace.

ISO is a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business. For more information, please

visit www.verisk.com/iso.



