The Board's comment and assessment of alternatives from Firesteel and Lau Su as well as a summary description in Swedish of the options. Full presentations in English attached as pdf

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Since the previous AGM, the Board has devoted time to discuss with Firesteel and

with representatives of Lau Su about NOMI's strategic direction for the future,

and finally to determine the terms that accompany the two current road choices.

The board is still trying to find an alternative where the two proposals could

be combined in an NOMI-beneficial manner.



At present, the Board of Directors favors Firesteel's options, although there is

still no confirmation of proof of funds are allocated to the account to

implement the plans. The reason for this statement is that Firesteel's proposal

implies that NOMI is promptly provided with the necessary capital to ensure

continued operations and to start operations at Laiva.



With regard to Lau Sus's proposal, the Board does not want to reject it at the

present time, as the Board lacks sufficient support to assess the deal in all

respects. For this reason, the Board recommends that feasibility studies,

technical description and benefits versus Firesteel proposal be implemented

before a further general meeting can decide if there is scope for further

progress. If shareholders find that Lau Sus's proposals should be investigated

in the manner proposed now, it is imperative that Lau Su also undertakes to make

available the necessary funding until such time as decisions can be taken and

for the necessary time thereafter. According to what the Board has received, the

aforementioned investigations will take at least six months before they can be

submitted to a general meeting for a decision. Lau Su should also undertake to

guarantee an amount of three million US dollars, as proposed by Lau Su, within

the framework of the rights issue currently prepared according to the

resolutions of the previous AGM.



As noted above, the Board has also taken steps to initiate a new share issue in



cooperation with the company's partners and advisors. In addition, probation are

ongoing to broaden the board.



In summary, the various proposals include:



I. Firesteel's business plan



A) Drive the Laiva mine as a Joint Venture together with Nordic Mines AB (publ)

B) Obtain the necessary resources and skills to restart the mine. From start to

full production is estimated 6 months

C) The need for funds is estimated to be approximately CAD 20,000,000

D) Strengthen shareholder values by running profitable mining operations

E) Implement better cost control

F) Implement better grade control at the blasting control to increase the gold

content of the ore

G) Optimize mining methods and process recovery. It includes reworked geological

model, better blasting methods, crushing, improvement in the mill and qualified

mining management. Objective of doubling the gold content to 1.8 gr / ton.

H) Demonstrate hidden values in a previously poorly understood asset

I) Build resources through exploration

J) Evolve to an international mid-tier producer by acquiring other assets in

other assets in other jurisdictions

K) Firesteel has so far invested CAD 3,000,000 in direct financial support and

extensive technical research which includes geology, preparation of operational

plan and contacts with the company's creditors.

L) Firesteel will own 51% of the asset Nordic Mines Marknad AB initially and

later 60%. Firesteel will offer shareholders the opportunity to buy their

remaining 40% share of the shares.



II. Lau Su's business plan



The business plan extends from September 2017 to August / September to

production start-up, estimated to fall in 2018. It comprises the following

steps:

A) New issue of $ 8 million, September 2017. Of which guaranteed by Lau Su $ 3

million

B) Dilution 25%

C) Conversion loan to equity, December 2017

D) Ambition for write-down of liabilities to suppliers by 80% in respect of

items beyond the composition plan.

E) Prospectus for splitting mining / mill, February 2018. Included license

questions.

F) Voluntary delisting from Nasdaq, February 2018. Takes about 6 months.

Unregistering may also be enforced, whereby naturally alternative registration

is to be sought.

G) Private investment in new company 2, the mill, April 2018. Merger with

company $ 100 million turnover

H) Guaranteed IPO (New Registration) of new companies 1 and 2 on the Bombay

Stock Exchange, July 2018

I) IPO completed for the two companies with size of $ 6 million each in

September 2018

J) Objective of value per share company 1 (mining) = 1.55SEK / share: company 2

(mill) 1.55SEK / share

K) Immediate following after September 2018, objective is continuing with the

acquisition of another Nordic gold mining company and continuing exploration in

Laiva



For additional information, please contact:

Torbjörn Bygdén

Företagsekreterare och Investor Relations

Torbjorn.Bygden(at)azets.net

00 46 (0) 70 301 45 46

Lindhagensgatan 94, box 34212

10026 Stockholm



Nordic Mines AB (publ.) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to

the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication,

through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10 August 2017.



Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in

Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in

the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting

regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share

has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further

information, see www.nordicmines.com





Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/138647/R/2126725/812052.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Nordic Mines AB via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.nordicmines.se



PressRelease by

Nordic Mines AB

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 17:55

Language: English

News-ID 556133

Character count: 6610

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nordic Mines AB

Stadt: Stockholm





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease