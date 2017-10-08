Dietsmann N.V. : Dietsmann acquires 97% of shares in Bulgarian Energoremont

Dietsmann has acquired 97.5% of the shares of Energoremont Holding in Bulgaria

[BUL: 6EG]. The remaining 2.5% of the shares are held by minority shareholders

through the Bulgarian Stock Exchange. Dietsmann made the decision to acquire a

presence in the Balkan peninsula after extensive analysis identified the

region's potential. With Energoremont, Dietsmann has acquired not only the

largest maintenance company in Bulgaria, but also access to the nuclear and

conventional power and mining sectors in Asia and Eastern Europe. Bulgaria's

competition authority gave the green light to Dietsmann's acquisition of

Energoremont Holding.



Gilles Reynaert, Dietsmann Group Managing Director: "We had been looking for an

acquisition that would bring Dietsmann a presence in the promising and fast

growing Balkan region. And indeed, Romania, Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania

are all within easy reach of Bugaria. But we rapidly realized that Energoremont

was also bringing us decisive references in Mining, Refineries and, last but not

least, Nuclear. In an O&M market that functions through cross-referencing and

client recommendation, Energoremont appeared as the ideal complement to and an

active and constructive diversification from Dietsmann's traditional Oil & Gas

O&M contracts. This is definitely a growth-boosting acquisition."



Peter Kütemann, Founder and President of Dietsmann: "Our investment in

Energoremont Holding makes Dietsmann one of the largest Dutch investors in

Bulgaria. We are excited and proud to have been given the opportunity to

contribute towards the economic development of this promising European country.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Bulgarian government, led by

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, for the encouragement and commitment, to providing

a stable legal and economic environment in which investors like Dietsmann can



operate and grow."



Rosen Hristov, Dietsmann's Asia and Eastern Europe Regional Director reiterated

the potential for the expansion of Energoremont Holding's operations in Bulgaria

and its neighboring countries. He said that Dietsmann will focus on the further

development of Energoremont Holding's core activities - the repair, maintenance,

modernization and reconstruction of facilities in power plants - and that

Dietsmann's plans include the implementation of new systems for enterprise

resource planning, management and procurement at Energoremont Holding. He added

that Energoremont Holding will most likely be renamed Dietsmann Energoremont.



Long-time Energoremont CEO, Teodor Osikovski: "By becoming part of Dietsmann we

have laid a new milestone in the long history of Energoremont. I have been

asked, and have agreed, to stay with Energoremont and Dietsmann."



Since it was founded in 1977 Dietsmann has grown into one of the largest

independent specialists in Operation & Maintenance services for continuous-

production plants in the oil & gas, power and mining industries and is also the

leader in Maintenance Engineering and Inspection. Today more than 6000 highly

qualified and trained Dietsmann employees work every day to maintain and

optimize assets in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.





