Dietsmann N.V. : Dietsmann acquires 97% of shares in Bulgarian Energoremont

Dietsmann has acquired 97.5% of the shares of Energoremont Holding in Bulgaria
[BUL: 6EG]. The remaining 2.5% of the shares are held by minority shareholders
through the Bulgarian Stock Exchange. Dietsmann made the decision to acquire a
presence in the Balkan peninsula after extensive analysis identified the
region's potential. With Energoremont, Dietsmann has acquired not only the
largest maintenance company in Bulgaria, but also access to the nuclear and
conventional power and mining sectors in Asia and Eastern Europe. Bulgaria's
competition authority gave the green light to Dietsmann's acquisition of
Energoremont Holding.
Gilles Reynaert, Dietsmann Group Managing Director: "We had been looking for an
acquisition that would bring Dietsmann a presence in the promising and fast
growing Balkan region. And indeed, Romania, Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania
are all within easy reach of Bugaria. But we rapidly realized that Energoremont
was also bringing us decisive references in Mining, Refineries and, last but not
least, Nuclear. In an O&M market that functions through cross-referencing and
client recommendation, Energoremont appeared as the ideal complement to and an
active and constructive diversification from Dietsmann's traditional Oil & Gas
O&M contracts. This is definitely a growth-boosting acquisition."
Peter Kütemann, Founder and President of Dietsmann: "Our investment in
Energoremont Holding makes Dietsmann one of the largest Dutch investors in
Bulgaria. We are excited and proud to have been given the opportunity to
contribute towards the economic development of this promising European country.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Bulgarian government, led by
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, for the encouragement and commitment, to providing
a stable legal and economic environment in which investors like Dietsmann can
operate and grow."
Rosen Hristov, Dietsmann's Asia and Eastern Europe Regional Director reiterated
the potential for the expansion of Energoremont Holding's operations in Bulgaria
and its neighboring countries. He said that Dietsmann will focus on the further
development of Energoremont Holding's core activities - the repair, maintenance,
modernization and reconstruction of facilities in power plants - and that
Dietsmann's plans include the implementation of new systems for enterprise
resource planning, management and procurement at Energoremont Holding. He added
that Energoremont Holding will most likely be renamed Dietsmann Energoremont.
Long-time Energoremont CEO, Teodor Osikovski: "By becoming part of Dietsmann we
have laid a new milestone in the long history of Energoremont. I have been
asked, and have agreed, to stay with Energoremont and Dietsmann."
Since it was founded in 1977 Dietsmann has grown into one of the largest
independent specialists in Operation & Maintenance services for continuous-
production plants in the oil & gas, power and mining industries and is also the
leader in Maintenance Engineering and Inspection. Today more than 6000 highly
qualified and trained Dietsmann employees work every day to maintain and
optimize assets in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.
