Duplicate - Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) - Announces TC arrangements with major oil companies.

Hamilton, Bermuda, August 10, 2017
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) - Announces TC arrangements with
major oil companies.
Dear shareholders and investors,
Nordic American Tankers Limited ("NAT") announced today that it has entered into
two Time Charter arrangements (TCs) with Shell Oil for a period of 18 months for
each vessel, commencing in August/September this year. The terms of the
confidential contracts include upside for both parties as well as downside
protection. NAT now has three TCs with Shell. NAT has six TC arrangements with
large oil companies - from three months up to 18 months. In addition to TCs for
ExxonMobil and Shell, we do business with major oil companies in the West and in
the East.
"We are pleased to announce these important contracts which are examples of the
confidence customers and partners in Big Oil have in NAT and our large fleet of
Suezmax vessels. More or less all the time, we have ships in China. NAT is also
doing work in India which is becoming increasingly more important."
said Herbjørn Hansson, the Chairman & CEO of NAT.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe
harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage
companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-
looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,
strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other
statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this
cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words
"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"
"potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions
identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various
assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,
including without limitation, our management's examination of historical
operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from
third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when
made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant
uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and
are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish
these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the
strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including
fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker
market, as a result of changes in the general market conditions of the oil and
natural gas industry which influence charter hire rates and vessel values,
demand in platform supply vessels, our operating expenses, including bunker
prices, dry docking and insurance costs, governmental rules and regulations or
actions taken by regulatory authorities as well as potential liability from
pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political
conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or
political events, the availability of financing and refinancing, vessel
breakdowns and instances of off-hire and other important factors described from
time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Contacts:
Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91
Turid M. Sørensen, CFO & EVP
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 90 57 29 27
Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP
New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/201/R/2126744/812042.pdf
More information:
http://www.nat.bm
