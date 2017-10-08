UpSnap Announces 2017 AGM Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO and THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- UpSnap Inc. (CSE: UP)(CSE: UP.CN)(CNSX: UP) ("UpSnap" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mobile advertising solutions, today announced the election of its Board of Directors from its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders, held on August 10, 2017.

Shareholders elected Bruce Howard (CEO and Director), Heather Burrer, Michael Inskip, Rance Walls and Daniel Hilton.

"We are very excited to have Daniel Hilton join our board," said Bruce Howard, CEO of UpSnap. "Over the past few quarters we have been investing in making our technology more efficient and improving the quality of our revenue, resulting in us reporting our first quarter of profitability. We are confident that we have built the strong foundation needed to scale our business and further accelerate growth through potential acquisitions."

The Shareholders of the Company also overwhelmingly passed the following resolutions:

About UpSnap

UpSnap provides highly-targeted, data-driven mobile advertising to attract the ideal audience for brands big and small. Combining first-party proprietary data and real-time analytics, UpSnap goes beyond location to deliver app agnostic and results-driven campaigns that produce qualified and engaged customers.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set out in this News Release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "hope", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "scheduled", "believe" and similar expressions. The forward- looking information set out in this News Release relates to future events or our future performance and includes: (i) information concerning the positive effect of new leadership on revenue growth.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which cause actual results to vary from those express or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and based on what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Furthermore, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward looking statements set out in this news release. The Company's forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

Alex Pekurar, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

UpSnap Inc.

Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

