Tricentis Tosca Testing Solution Achieves Certified Integration with SAP(R) Solution Manager

Solution Delivers Risk-Based Testing and Change-Based Testing to Customers Through Interoperability With SAP Solutions

(firmenpresse) - LOS ALTOS, CA and VIENNA, AUSTRIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Tricentis today announced that its testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, has achieved certified integration with SAP® Solution Manager 7.2. The solution has been proven to integrate with SAP Solution Manager, providing customers with risk-based and change-based testing for SAP software.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center has certified that Tricentis Tosca 10.2 integrates with SAP Solution Manager 7.2. With the integration, enterprises can automatically identify and schedule the test cases required to validate how an SAP standard update package (upgrade, enhancement package, service pack) impacts the business processes that the enterprise relies upon. Through synchronization with risk-weighted requirements, Tricentis Tosca helps users prioritize testing according to risk and understand the true business impact of test failures.

"We are proud to announce the successful achievement of SAP certification for Tricentis Tosca," said Lev Kushnir, SAP Testing Product Manager at Tricentis. "Of course, we provide the standard integration functionality: helping users create and execute test cases, exchange test data and consolidate reporting. But we also extend beyond that to enable risk-based testing and change-impact analysis. This makes business process testing more efficient and more accurate -- enabling teams to validate SAP software updates faster, and with greater confidence."

In addition to certified SAP Solution Manager integration, the latest release of the Tricentis Tosca testing solution features:

-- the industry's first technology for "zero-touch, scriptless testing."

Comprehensive testing for the SAP Fiori® UX (including Android and iOS support for testing mobile apps)

Extended testing capabilities for SAP application program interfaces

Enhanced SAP recorder for model-based test automation

Additional details are available at the .

Tricentis provides a platform that accelerates testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps methodologies. With the industry's most innovative functional testing technologies, Tricentis breaks through the barriers experienced with conventional software testing tools -- achieving test automation rates of over 90%. Our integrated software testing solution, Tricentis Tosca, consists of a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. We are established as a reliable enterprise partner, helping to deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.

Tricentis' 400+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as HBO, Toyota, Allianz, BMW, Starbucks, Deutsche Bank, Lexmark, Orange, A&E, Vantiv, Vodafone, Telstra and UBS.

©Tricentis and Tosca are registered trademarks of Tricentis.



SAP, SAP Fiori and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Wayne Ariola

Tricentis



+1 (650) 393-3054





More information:

http://www.tricentis.com?utm_campaign=none&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=marketwiredhttps://www.tricentis.com/?utm_campaign=none&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=marketwired



PressRelease by

Tricentis

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 18:59

Language: English

News-ID 556140

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tricentis

Stadt: LOS ALTOS, CA and VIENNA, AUSTRIA





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease