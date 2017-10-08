Petrolia Reaches an Agreement with the Government of Quebec Concerning Anticosti

(firmenpresse) - QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Petrolia Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PEA ) announces that company reached an agreement in principle with the Government of Quebec to put an end to the work program planned on the Anticosti Island.

The Government of Quebec and Petrolia signed, on August 9, 2017, an agreement in principle concerning the cessation of oil & gas exploration and development activities on Anticosti Island. The cessation of work, the end of the exploration program, as well as the termination of the operator contract held by Petrolia Anticosti were negotiated in return for a $20.5 million financial compensation for Petrolia, which holds a 21.7% interest in the Anticosti project.

It may be noted that on April 1, 2014, the company announced the closing of the transaction that enabled the creation of a limited partnership (HASEC) whose mandate was to operate the licences previously held by Petrolia and Corridor Resources. Agreements resulting from this transaction had entrusted Petrolia Anticosti, a Petrolia Inc. subsidiary, with the role of Anticosti project operator.

"Although we are deeply disappointed with this turn of events, as we are still convinced, even more so than in 2014, of the potential of the Anticosti, it's now the time to turn the page. The ongoing merger with Pieridae, as well as the Bourque project, allows us to look forward to the future," said Petrolia's Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Martin Belanger.

The agreement in principle is subject to the signing of definitive agreements in the coming weeks. These definitive agreements will be subject, notably, to a vote by Ressources Quebec of 100% of its Petrolia shares in favour of the proposed arrangement with Pieridae Energy Limited (the "Arrangement") as well as the signing by Ressources Quebec of the support and pooling agreements and the same escrow agreement as the other Petrolia insiders.

About Petrolia

Petrolia is a junior oil and gas exploration company that is a leader in Quebec oil and gas prospection and its vision is to develop hydrocarbons, by people here, for here. The social and environmental dimensions are a major concern of Petrolia and its exploration process. Petrolia has 108,399,683 shares issued and outstanding.

Disclaimer

Certain statements made herein may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future economic performance of Petrolia and carry known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may appreciably affect their results, economic performance or accomplishments when considered in light of the content or implications or statements made by Petrolia. Actual events or results could be significantly different. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Petrolia disclaims any intention or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Petrolia Inc.

Martin Belanger, P. Eng.

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

418 657-1966





More information:

http://petrolia-inc.com



PressRelease by

Petrolia Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 19:17

Language: English

News-ID 556142

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Petrolia Inc.

Stadt: QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease