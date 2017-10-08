DataMiners Capital Announces Consolidation

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- DataMiners Capital Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DMC.P) announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to a consolidation on the basis of one (1) new common share for every five (5) old common shares. The Company's shares will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis effective at the opening August 14, 2017.

Effective at the opening August 14, 2017 there will be 1,310,000 issued and outstanding common shares.

The Consolidation will affect all shareholders uniformly and will not affect any shareholder's proportional ownership interest in the Company. No fractional post-consolidation common shares will be issued. Any fractional common shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole common share.

The Company is not changing its name and is not changing its trading symbol.

About the Corporation

The Corporation is designated as a Capital Pool Company by the Exchange. The Corporation has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The only business of the Corporation is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Dataminers Capital Corp.

Darryl Cardey, President, Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

