Dundee Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the "Corporation" or "Dundee") is reporting its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

During the second quarter of 2017, the Corporation incurred losses of $25.1 million attributable to owners of Dundee Corporation, representing a loss of $0.46 per share on a fully diluted basis. Losses in the current quarter have reduced year-to-date net earnings attributable to owners of Dundee Corporation to $3.9 million, or $0.01 per share. In comparison, losses attributable to owners of Dundee Corporation were $12.7 million or $0.25 per share in the second quarter of 2016, and $18.7 million or a loss of $0.38 per share during the first six months of that year.

Improvements in the performance of operating subsidiaries were offset in the current quarter by depreciation in the market value of investments that are carried in the consolidated financial statements at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"). Market depreciation in these investments was $24.8 million in the second quarter, including $15.3 million relating to the Corporation's investment in Dundee Precious Metals.

"We are encouraged by the continuing trend of improved performance at each of our subsidiaries in the second quarter of 2017," said David Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. "The market performance of our portfolio this quarter overshadowed these positive trends, but we remain committed to supporting these businesses and their management teams. In addition, we are beginning to see our cost containment efforts manifest themselves in lower operating costs and this is a sign of more positive progress for our business."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

OPERATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS

SECOND QUARTER 2017 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

The Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by interested parties under the Corporation's profile at or the Corporation's website at .

The Corporation will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2017 financial results. The details for the event are as follows:

The conference call will be archived for replay until Friday, August 18, 2017 at midnight. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available at Dundee's website.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Dundee Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward- looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dundee Corporation's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the 2016 Annual Information Form of Dundee Corporation and subsequent filings made with securities commissions in Canada. Dundee Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contacts:



John Vincic

Investor and Media Relations

Dundee Corporation

(647) 402-6375



Lucie Presot

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dundee Corporation

(416) 365-5157





More information:

http://www.dundeecorp.com



PressRelease by

Dundee Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/10/2017 - 21:32

Language: English

News-ID 556170

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dundee Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease