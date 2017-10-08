RealBiz Media Group/Verus Foods Announces the Appointment of Three Independent Board Members

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Verus Foods (the "Company"), currently trading as RealBiz Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RBIZ), is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael O'Gorman, Thomas Butler Fore, and Lalit Lal to its Board of Directors, effective August 10, 2017.

Michael O'Gorman JD, MBA is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crassus Holdings, Ltd, whose subsidiaries specialize in sourcing and marketing all natural, healthy food and consumer products. Mr. Gorman has over 35 years of successful food brokerage, food manufacturing, project management, finance and legal experience in the international arena. He also previously served as Chief of Staff in both the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. His agricultural experience is uniquely first hand, as he has owned and operated a 252-acre farm where he raised both crops and Black Angus cattle. He has spent a number of years working at major international law firms as well as being Senior Managing Director at First Wall Street Capital, where he arranged funding in excess of $2 billion. He received his JD in International Law from the University of Connecticut, MBA in International Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University and BS in Organic Chemistry from St. Peters College.

Thomas Butler Fore is a multi-faceted entrepreneur and executive with experience in numerous categories of business, including real estate, media, personal care products and fashion. He currently serves as CEO of Sora Development, an award winning real estate development firm focused on large mixed-use projects with a specialty in public-private partnerships. His other roles include CEO of Tiderock Media, an active film production company with 13 feature films completed; and founder and board member for Digital2go Media Networks, a mobile platform that utilizes beacon technology for data collection and advertising, with a footprint of more than 10,000 locations in the U.S. and Latin America. Mr. Fore is also involved as an advisor and partner in numerous other enterprises in media, real estate and consumer products. A highly-successful entrepreneur, he holds a BA from Towson University.

Lalit Lal is a food industry veteran who currently serves as the President of American World Foods, Inc. Mr. Lal has extensive knowledge of the international food market and has operated in the Middle East and GCC for more than 25 years. Now based in the U.S., Mr. Lal held senior executive positions during his career at some of Dubai's leading food companies, including Federal Foods, Gulf Marketing Group, Al Islami Foods and Farm Fresh, where he developed significant expertise in the Middle East and Europe. His knowledge of food distribution networks on multiple continents is extensive and includes a deep network of suppliers in the important Fast-Moving Consumer Goods category.

"All our new board members bring tremendous experience and diverse skills to our board," said Anshu Bhatnagar, CEO of Verus Foods. "Michael O'Gorman knows the international food business from the field level up, with a depth of understanding that includes actually running a substantial farming operation. Tom Fore's expertise is primarily in real estate development, media, marketing, and consumer products, a great blend of skills to utilize during our company-building phase. And, Lalit Lal gives us access to more than two decades of relationships and knowledge with suppliers and customers in both our target markets and the U.S. We are very excited to attract such high-quality executives to help us shape the future of Verus Foods."

The Company plans to announce the addition of key support personnel in the near future.

RealBiz Media Group, Inc. operates two business segments: an international food subsidiary (Verus Foods) that sells products to customers worldwide; and a real estate digital media and technology company. RealBiz Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RBIZ) trades on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on .

