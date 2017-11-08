Eagle Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results, Succession Plan and Cost Reduction Initiatives

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Eagle Energy Inc. (TSX: EGL) ("Eagle") is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 as well as provide an update on additional cost reduction initiatives.

Richard Clark, Eagle's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased with our technical team's progress toward commencing drilling on our North Texas asset. We now own over 24,000 net acres in North Texas. This land position is focused and well-supported by offset production and 3D seismic. As I mentioned previously, this is not a high risk exploratory play; rather, it is a development drilling project with solid well control and production history. It falls completely within Eagle's core competency and successful track record of horizontal well development. Eagle will be the first to exploit this asset with horizontal wells using current completion techniques."

Mr. Clark continued, "This year we closed a refinancing, which gives us sufficient capital and the time to do our work despite volatile commodity prices. Eagle's loan is within the new industry norm for junior oil and gas companies, given the current market. Several of Eagle's peers recently entered into financing transactions with loan terms that are comparable to Eagle's. Some have more stringent terms with higher interest rates and a material equity component, which Eagle's financing does not have. We believe Eagle's assets and financial partnership with our lender provide a solid foundation to execute our drilling plan."

Succession Plan Announced

The following changes will be occurring at Eagle, all effective September 1, 2017:

Mr. David Fitzpatrick, Chairman of Eagle stated, "We are pleased Mr. Wisniewski will assume the role of CEO. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership and performance, transforming Eagle into an operations-focused business, overseeing solid cost control, building a strong technical team and meeting our production forecasts consistently since he became Eagle's Chief Operating Officer in August of 2015. The transition of Mr. Clark to the position of Executive Chairman has been under consideration for some time, and will see him remain involved in setting the strategic direction and providing oversight of Eagle going forward."

Update on Additional Cost Reduction Initiatives - Total Executive Compensation Reduced by 50%

On June 15, 2017, Eagle announced that, in response to significantly weaker current oil prices than originally assumed in its 2017 budget, it would embark on additional comprehensive general and administrative cost reduction initiatives. As a first step, Eagle is implementing material reductions in executive compensation.

Eagle's 2016 aggregate executive compensation (cash and non-cash) was $2.8 million. Effective September 1, 2017, Eagle's aggregate executive compensation (cash and non-cash on an annualized basis) has been reduced by 50%. Specifically, Mr. Clark's total compensation has been reduced by 65%. The directors have also taken a reduction of approximately 40% in their total compensation (cash and non-cash on an annualized basis). Eagle reiterates its commitment to cost reductions going forward.

Eagle's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and related management's discussion and analysis have been filed with the securities regulators and are available online under Eagle's issuer profile on SEDAR at and on Eagle's website at .

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures and statements that are forward-looking. Investors should read "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Note about Forward-Looking Statements" near the end of this news release. Figures within this news release are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights for the Three Months ended June 30, 2017

2017 Outlook

This outlook section is intended to provide shareholders with information about Eagle's expectations for capital expenditures, average production and operating costs for 2017. Readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. This information constitutes forward-looking information. Readers should note the assumptions, risks and discussions under "Note about Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this news release.

Due to continuing soft commodity prices, Eagle has decided to take a conservative approach for the remainder of 2017 and has deferred the drilling of one North Texas well from the fourth quarter of 2017 to early 2018. One North Texas well will be drilled as planned in the second half of 2017. Eagle's 2017 capital budget and average production guidance is therefore revised from what Eagle originally announced on March 13, 2017 and is as follows:

Guidance

Notes:

Eagle's Expected Funds Flow from Operations, Ending Net Debt and Field Netback

As a result of guidance revisions and updated commodity price and foreign exchange rate assumptions of management, resulting expected funds flow from operations, ending net debt and field netback and related sensitivities are as follows:

Notes:

2017 Sensitivities

The following tables show the sensitivity of Eagle's 2017 expected funds flow from operations to changes in commodity prices, production and foreign exchange ("FX") rates:

Assumptions:

Summary of Quarterly Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, sales volumes increased 5% from the first quarter as additional production from Eagle's 2017 first quarter drilling program was offset slightly by normal production declines.

Field netback increased 17% from the first quarter due to an 18% reduction in operating, transportation and marketing expenses. This was due to increased workover and well servicing activity in the first quarter returning to lower levels in the second quarter.

Funds flow from operations increased 169% from the first quarter of 2017. This was due to higher field netbacks and realized risk management gains being only partially offset by higher finance, annual general meeting and proxy solicitation related costs. Although funds flow from operations in the second quarter increased by 169%, net income in the second quarter decreased by 48%. The reason net income decreased quarter over quarter rather than increased commensurate with funds flow from operations is that unrealized hedging gains were lower in the second quarter.

The fluctuations in Eagle's revenue and field netback from quarter to quarter are primarily due to changes in production volumes, commodity prices and the related impact on royalties. Increases in production since the third quarter of 2015 are the result of internal drilling programs, an acquisition late in the third quarter of 2015 and one in the first quarter of 2016, all being partially offset by natural production declines. Production increased in the second quarter 2017 due to the results of the drilling program in the first quarter of 2017.

Although funds flow from operations normally moves directionally with movements in field netback, funds flow from operations decreased in the first quarter of 2017 due to realized risk management losses of $1.9 million and increased financing costs of $0.5 million. $1.6 million of this decrease was a one-time charge which was required to unwind a hedge before Eagle retired its credit facility with the syndicate of Canadian banks.

Earnings (loss) on a quarterly basis often do not move directionally or by the same amounts as funds flow from operations. This is due to items of a non-cash nature that factor into the calculation of earnings (loss), and those that are required to be fair valued at each quarter end. First quarter 2017 funds flow from operations was 59% less than the fourth quarter of 2016, yet the first quarter net income was 96% less than the fourth quarter of 2016 primarily due to a non-cash impairment recovery of oil and gas properties that was taken in the fourth quarter of 2016. In the fourth quarter of 2016, Eagle recognized an impairment recovery, net of impairment charges, of approximately $34 million.

Total non-current liabilities decreased in the second quarter from the first quarter due to a lower foreign exchange rate applied to Eagle's U.S.-denominated debt combined with Eagle prepaying $US 4.0 million of term loan principal in the second quarter. During the first quarter of 2017, Eagle retired all amounts drawn under its bank credit facility that was classified as a "current" liability and entered into a new four year term loan agreement that is classified as a "non-current" liability.

Advisories

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Statements throughout this news release make reference to the terms "field netback", which is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

"Field netback" is calculated by subtracting royalties, operating expenses, and transportation and marketing expenses from revenues. This method of calculating field netback is in accordance with the standards set out in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook maintained by the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter). Management believes that field netback provides useful information to investors and management because such a measure reflects the quality of production and the level of profitability.

Note about Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historic fact are forward-looking statements. Eagle cautions investors that important factors could cause Eagle's actual results to differ materially from those projected, or set out, in any forward-looking statements included in this news release.

In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following:

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things:

Eagle's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors set forth below and those in Eagle's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 16, 2017.

Additional risks and uncertainties affecting Eagle are contained in the AIF under the heading "Risk Factors".

As a result of these risks, actual performance and financial results in 2017 may differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Eagle's production rates, operating costs, field netbacks, drilling program, 2017 capital budget, funds flow from operations, ending net debt and reserves are subject to change in light of ongoing results, prevailing economic circumstances, obtaining regulatory approvals, commodity prices, exchange rates, financing terms, and industry conditions and regulations. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of these factors or to assess, in advance, the impact of each such factor on Eagle's business, or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although management believes that the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date the forward-looking statements were made, there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based will in fact be realized. Actual results will differ, and the difference may be material and adverse to Eagle and its shareholders. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Eagle does not undertake any obligation, except as required by applicable securities legislation, to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note Regarding Barrel of Oil Equivalency

This news release contains disclosure expressed as "boe" or "boe/d". All oil and natural gas equivalency volumes have been derived using the conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas to one barrel ("bbl") of oil. Equivalency measures may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the well head. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of six to one, utilizing a boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl would be misleading as an indication of value.

About Eagle Energy Inc.

Eagle is an oil and gas corporation with shares listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EGL".

All material information about Eagle may be found on its website at or under Eagle's issuer profile at .

Contacts:



Kelly Tomyn

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 531-1574





Richard W. Clark

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 531-1575





Eagle Energy Inc.

Suite 2710, 500-4th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2V6

(403) 531-1575

(855) 531-1575 (toll free)





More information:

http://www.eagleenergy.com/



