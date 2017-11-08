Vpon Releases 2017 H1 APAC Mobile Advertising Data Statistics and Trends Report, Unveiling the Mobile Behavior of Tourists from Greater China Traveling to Thailand

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Asia's leading big data ad tech company, releases the '2017 H1 APAC Mobile Advertising Statistics and Trends Report' shedding the lights on the mobile behavior of tourists from Greater China traveling in Thailand. Additionally, the report reveals the latest trend of mobile ad market across Asia Pacific.

Contributing 20.6% of GDP in 2016, tourism is no doubt one of the key pillars of Thailand economy, while tourists from Greater China with high spending power are regarded as a goldmine of the industry in recent years. Nearly one-third of international visitors in Thailand came from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in last year. Based on the heat maps of tourists' digital footprints in the report, tourists from Greater China tend to cluster in some famous touristic cities, such as Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai in a descending order by popularity. Mainland Chinese tourists are the biggest contributor to Thailand tourism, and among all the cities in China, Shanghai and Guangzhou send the most tourists to Thailand. Those tourists spent an average of 5 days in Thailand, with logging onto apps (besides social media and messaging apps) up to 10 times a day. Hence, during the short period of trip, mobile becomes an instant channel to search for travel information and, on the other hand, an efficient channel for brands to reach potential customers.

Victor Wu, CEO at Vpon Big Data Group, said, "Data drives transactions so that big data is the weapon to enhance competitiveness for all industries. With that being said, big data allows brands to gain a comprehensive understanding on customer behavior through mobile and to predict the trend. To gain such customer insights into tourists from Greater China and APAC, Vpon has long strived to build the biggest Asian tourist's mobile behavior database in the market through the continuous accumulation, consolidation, and data analysis over the years. Moreover, given the fact that the nature of data is interconnected, Vpon helps brands intersect and analyze the tourists' data through multiple dimensions in order to discover the underlying information and mobile behavior on a deeper level."

He further explained that with the tourist database in hand, Vpon's Cross-border Marketing solutions can greatly enhance the precision of audience targeting on tourists. More importantly, by intersecting the mobile behavior data from tourists' 3-stage journey (before-, during-, after-trip), the advertisers could gain actionable insights to their marketing strategy.

The '2017 H1 APAC Mobile Advertising Statistics and Trends Report' also covers the observations on Japan domestic tourism and the mobile behavior analysis of domestic Japanese tourists, as well as the latest mobile ad market trends across APAC. Mobile advertising inventory has been dominated by two countries - India and China and yet the biddable inventory from Southeast Asia countries, such as Vietnam and Thailand, surges significantly. Due to the abundant inventory, the effective cost per mille (eCPM) in India and China are relatively low compared with other countries in APAC.

Founded in 2008, Vpon Big Data Group is a leading big data ad technology company in Asia. With extensive media resource reaching over 21 billion biddable inventory across Asia Pacific and advanced big data analytic technology, Vpon offers solutions in the areas of cross-border marketing to drive transactions for O2O and e-Commerce business and increase brand awareness.

Vpon has been widely recognized by the industry and won Bronze for Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year 2016 and Top 3 Forbes China's Top 100 Privately Held Small Businesses for 2015. Vpon services over 1500 renowned brands through its network of 4 offices in Shanghai, Tokyo, Taipei, and Hong Kong.

Ms. Bowie Ma





+852 - 2748 7376 (Ext. 805)

PressRelease by

Vpon Big Data Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/11/2017 - 05:00

Language: English

News-ID 556184

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Vpon Big Data Group

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 76



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease