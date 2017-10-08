Bottomline Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Strong Growth in Subscription and Transaction Revenue Highlights Fourth Quarter



PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies

(NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology which helps businesses

pay and get paid, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and

fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.



Subscription and transaction revenues, which are primarily related to the

company's cloud platforms, were $59.4 million for the fourth quarter, up 17%, or

20% on a constant currency basis, as compared to the fourth quarter of last

year. Revenues overall for the fourth quarter were $93.5 million. Constant

currency growth is calculated as discussed in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

section that follows.



GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter was $5.7 million compared to $5.9 million

for the fourth quarter of last year. GAAP net loss per share was $0.15 in the

fourth quarter compared to $0.16 in the fourth quarter of last year.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $20.8 million compared to $18.0

million for the fourth quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth

quarter was 22% of overall revenue compared to 20% of overall revenue for the

fourth quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as discussed in the

"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section that follows.



Core net income for the fourth quarter was $10.6 million compared to $9.2

million for the fourth quarter of last year. Core earnings per share was $0.28

for the fourth quarter compared to $0.24 for the fourth quarter of last year.

Core net income and core earnings per share exclude certain items as discussed

in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section that follows.



"Our strong results confirm that we are executing well against our strategic

plan," said Rob Eberle, President and CEO of Bottomline Technologies. "The



fourth quarter was highlighted by strong subscription and transaction revenue

growth and represents another step forward towards achieving our longer term

financial goals. We enter the new fiscal year with market momentum and a product

set that is well positioned to drive our continued growth. We have confidence in

our ability to execute against our strategic plan, achieve our financial targets

and drive shareholder value."



Fourth Quarter Customer Highlights



* 18 leading institutions selected Paymode-X, Bottomline's leading cloud-based

payments automation platform.



* 7 leading organizations, including New Mexico Mutual and Confie Insurance

Services, chose Bottomline's cloud-based legal spend management solutions to

automate, manage and control their legal spend.



* Signed 5 new Digital Banking deals, helping banks to compete and grow their

corporate and business banking franchises by deploying innovative digital

capabilities.



* Companies such as Global Reach Group Ltd and Credit Agricole Indosuez

(Switzerland) SA selected Bottomline's Financial Messaging solution to

improve operating efficiencies and optimize the effectiveness of their

financial transactions.



* Organizations such as Medavie Blue Cross and Bessemer Trust chose

Bottomline's corporate payment automation solutions to extend their payments

capabilities and improve efficiencies.





Fourth Quarter Strategic Corporate Highlights



* Announced that the Paymode-X electronic payment network has grown to over

365,000 businesses in the network. Paymode-X processes more than $200

billion in annual spend. The scale of the network and large number of

enrolled vendors makes Paymode-X the clear choice for businesses seeking

payment automation and payables monetization.



* Announced that Citizens Bank selected Bottomline to deploy a market-leading

online and mobile banking platform for Citizens Commercial and Business

Banking clients. Bottomline was chosen for its breadth of capabilities as

well as its ability to manage complex fraud risks and keep business payments

secure. By deploying Bottomline's Digital Banking 3.0 platform, Citizens

will provide its clients with an integrated suite of cash management and

payment services that can be tailored by market or industry segment.



* Held the 2017 Legal Spend Management customer conference in Chicago, IL.

Known as the Customer Insights Exchange, the conference was attended by over

forty of North America's largest casualty and insurance companies. The three

day conference provided a unique forum for Bottomline's Legal Spend

Management customers to discuss industry developments, share best practices

and collaborate with the Bottomline Legal Solutions team.



* Announced the launch of a new payment fraud solution for members of the

SWIFT payment network. The solution is part of a package of measures being

offered by Bottomline to help customers meet security requirements from the

SWIFT payments cooperative under its recently announced Customer Security

Programme (CSP). Being made available to some of the world's largest banks

and financial institutions, the new Bottomline fraud solution goes beyond

the mandatory controls to include real-time monitoring of user behavior and

individual messages.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We have presented supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as part of this

earnings release. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information should

not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our financial

results presented in accordance with GAAP. Core net income, core earnings per

share, constant currency information, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a

percent of revenue are non-GAAP financial measures.



Core net income and core earnings per share exclude certain items, specifically

amortization of acquired intangible assets, goodwill impairment charges, stock-

based compensation, acquisition and integration-related expenses, restructuring

related costs, minimum pension liability adjustments, non-core charges

associated with our convertible notes and revolving credit facility, global

enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation costs, and other non-

core or non-recurring gains or losses that arise from time to time.



Non-core charges associated with our convertible notes and revolving credit

facility consist of the amortization of debt issuance and debt discount costs.

Acquisition and integration-related expenses include legal and professional fees

and other direct transaction costs associated with business and asset

acquisitions, costs associated with integrating acquired businesses, including

costs for transitional employees or services, integration related professional

services costs and other incremental charges we incur as a direct result of

acquisition and integration efforts. Global ERP system implementation costs

relate to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our

implementation of a new, global ERP solution and the related technology

infrastructure.



In computing diluted core earnings per share, we exclude the effect of shares

issuable under our convertible notes to the extent that any such dilution would

be offset by our note hedges; the note hedges would be considered an anti-

dilutive security under GAAP.



Periodically, such as in periods that include significant foreign currency

volatility, we present certain metrics on a "constant currency" basis, to show

the impact of period to period results normalized for the impact of foreign

currency rate changes. We calculate constant currency information by translating

prior period financial results using current period foreign exchange rates.



Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue represent our GAAP

net income or loss, adjusted for charges related to interest expense, income

taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other charges, as noted in the

reconciliation that follows.



We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are useful to

investors because they allow for an evaluation of the company with a focus on

the performance of its core operations, including more meaningful comparisons of

financial results to historical periods and to the financial results of less

acquisitive peer and competitor companies. Our executive management team uses

these same non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess the ongoing

performance of the company. Additionally, the same non-GAAP information is used

for planning purposes, including the preparation of operating budgets and in

communications with our board of directors with respect to our core financial

performance. Since this information is not a GAAP measurement of financial

performance, there are material limitations to its usefulness on a stand-alone

basis, including the lack of comparability of this presentation to the GAAP

financial results of other companies.



Reconciliation of Core Net Income

A reconciliation of core net income to GAAP net loss for the three and twelve

months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

------------------------- --------------------------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------------

(in thousands)



GAAP net loss $ (5,659 ) $ (5,926 ) $ (33,137 ) $ (19,648 )



Amortization of

acquired intangible

assets 5,865 7,258 24,246 28,978



Goodwill impairment

and fixed asset

charges (1) 2,399 - 9,928 -



Stock-based

compensation expense 7,704 7,185 31,913 30,279



Acquisition and

integration-related

expenses 324 167 2,596 741



Restructuring

expense (benefit) (14 ) (72 ) 547 850



Global ERP system

implementation costs 2,131 2,433 8,804 4,252



Other non-core

benefit (223 ) (246 ) (223 ) (246 )



Minimum pension

liability

adjustments 274 63 1,079 203



Amortization of debt

issuance and debt

discount costs 3,649 3,319 14,067 12,958



Non-recurring tax

benefit (153 ) - (4,614 ) -



Tax effects on non-

GAAP income (5,674 ) (4,967 ) (17,530 ) (19,607 )

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------------

Core net income $ 10,623 $ 9,214 $ 37,676 $ 38,760

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------------





(1) Consists of a non-recurring fixed asset charge of $2.4 million and a

goodwill impairment charge of $7.5 million in the three months ended June

30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively.



Reconciliation of Diluted Core Earnings per Share



A reconciliation of our diluted core earnings per share to our GAAP basic and

diluted net loss per share for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2017

and 2016 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

----------------------- ----------------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

----------- ----------- ----------- ----------





GAAP basic and diluted net loss

per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.52 )







Plus:



Impact on GAAP diluted net loss

per share of weighted average

shares used in computing core

earnings per share - 0.01 0.01 0.01



Amortization of acquired

intangible assets 0.15 0.19 0.64 0.75



Goodwill impairment and fixed

asset charges 0.06 - 0.26 -



Stock-based compensation expense 0.20 0.19 0.84 0.79



Acquisition and integration-

related expenses 0.01 - 0.07 0.02



Restructuring expense (benefit) - - 0.01 0.02



Global ERP system implementation

costs 0.06 0.06 0.23 0.11



Other non-core benefit (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 )



Minimum pension liability

adjustments 0.01 - 0.03 0.01



Amortization of debt issuance

and debt discount costs 0.10 0.09 0.37 0.34



Non-recurring tax benefit - - (0.12 ) -



Tax effects on non-GAAP income (0.15 ) (0.13 ) (0.46 ) (0.51 )





----------- ----------- ----------- ----------

Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.99 $ 1.01

----------- ----------- ----------- ----------



A reconciliation of our non-GAAP weighted average shares used in computing

diluted core earnings per share to our GAAP weighted average shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share for the three and twelve months

ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

------------------------ ------------------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

------------ ----------- ------------ -----------

Numerator:







Core net income $ 10,623 $ 9,214 $ 37,676 $ 38,760

------------ ----------- ------------ -----------





Denominator:







Weighted average shares used

in computing basic and

diluted net loss per share

for GAAP 37,693 37,949 37,842 37,957







Impact of dilutive securities

(stock options, restricted

stock awards and employee

stock purchase plan) (2) 337 363 224 505

------------ ----------- ------------ -----------





Weighted average shares used

in computing diluted core

earnings per share 38,030 38,312 38,066 38,462

------------ ----------- ------------ -----------





(2) These securities are anti-dilutive on a GAAP basis as a result of our net

loss, but are considered dilutive on a non-GAAP basis in periods where we

report non-GAAP net income.



Constant Currency Reconciliation



The table below is a comparative summary of our total revenues and our

subscription and transaction revenues shown with a constant currency growth

rate:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

---------------------------

% Increase

Impact

from Constant

2017 2016 GAAP Currency Rates (3)

------------- ------------- ------ ------------ -------------

(in thousands)



Subscription and

Transaction

Revenues $ 59,370 $ 50,870 17 % 3 % 20 %



Total Revenues 93,501 88,112 6 % 3 % 9 %







Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

---------------------------

%

Increase

Impact

from Constant

2017 2016 GAAP Currency Rates (3)

------------- ------------- ------ ------------ -------------

(in thousands)



Subscription and

Transaction

Revenues $ 222,997 $ 195,187 14 % 4 % 18 %



Total Revenues 349,412 343,274 2 % 4 % 6 %







(3) Constant currency information compares results between periods as if

exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. We calculate constant

currency information by translating prior-period results using current period

GAAP foreign exchange rates.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



A reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss for the three and

twelve months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 is as follows:



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

------------------------- --------------------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------





GAAP net loss $ (5,659 ) $ (5,926 ) $ (33,137 ) $ (19,648 )







Adjustments:



Other expense, net 4,490 3,903 17,086 15,312



Provision for (benefit

from) income taxes (1,108 ) (461 ) (5,137 ) 785



Depreciation and

amortization 6,603 3,700 19,528 13,489



Amortization of acquired

intangible assets 5,865 7,258 24,246 28,978



Goodwill impairment charge - - 7,529 -



Stock-based compensation

expense 7,704 7,185 31,913 30,279



Acquisition and

integration-related

expenses 324 167 2,596 741



Restructuring expense

(benefit) (14 ) (72 ) 547 850



Minimum pension liability

adjustments 274 63 1,079 203



Global ERP system

implementation costs 2,131 2,433 8,804 4,252



Other non-core expense

(benefit) 189 (246 ) 189 (246 )





------------ ------------ ------------- ------------

Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,799 $ 18,004 $ 75,243 $ 74,995

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------



Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Revenue



A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue to GAAP net loss as

a percent of revenue for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2017 and

2016 is as follows:



Three Months Twelve Months

Ended Ended

June 30, June 30,

--------------- --------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

------- ------- ------- ------





GAAP net loss as a percent of revenue (6 %) (7 %) (9 %) (6 %)







Adjustments:



Other expense, net 5 % 4 % 5 % 4 %



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1 %) (1 %) (1 %) 0 %



Depreciation and amortization 7 % 4 % 6 % 4 %



Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6 % 8 % 7 % 9 %



Goodwill impairment charge 0 % 0 % 2 % 0 %



Stock-based compensation expense 9 % 9 % 8 % 10 %



Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0 % 0 % 1 % 0 %



Restructuring expense (benefit) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 %



Minimum pension liability adjustments 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 %



Global ERP system implementation costs 2 % 3 % 3 % 1 %



Other non-core expense (benefit) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 %





------- ------- ------- ------

Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue 22 % 20 % 22 % 22 %

------- ------- ------- ------





About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments

simple, smart and secure by providing a trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-

based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention and financial document

solutions. Over 10,000 corporations, financial institutions, and banks benefit

from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in the United States, Bottomline also

maintains offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit our

website at www.bottomline.com.



Bottomline Technologies, Paymode-X and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline

Technologies (de), Inc. which are registered in certain jurisdictions. All other

brand/product names are trademarks of their respective holders.



In connection with this earnings release and our associated conference call, we

will be posting additional material financial information (such as financial

results, non-GAAP financial projections and non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations)

within the "Investors" section of our website

at www.bottomline.com/us/about/investors.



Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements

reflecting our expectations about our ability to execute on our strategic plans,

achieve future growth and profitability, expand margins and increase shareholder

value. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including but

not limited to statements containing the words "believes," "plans,"

"anticipates," "expects," "look forward", "confident", "estimates" and similar

expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual

results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking

statements as a result of various important factors including, among others,

competition, market demand, technological change, strategic relationships,

recent acquisitions, international operations and general economic conditions.

For additional discussion of factors that could impact Bottomline Technologies'

operational and financial results, refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year

ended June 30, 2016 and the subsequently filed Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks or

amendments thereto. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as

of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any

subsequent date. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking

statements.



Bottomline Technologies



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



(in thousands, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

------------------------- --------------------------

2017 2016 2017 2016

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------

Revenues:



Subscriptions and

transactions $ 59,370 $ 50,870 $ 222,997 $ 195,187



Software licenses 3,337 5,072 11,685 20,826



Service and maintenance 29,696 30,495 109,633 120,292



Other 1,098 1,675 5,097 6,969

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------





Total revenues 93,501 88,112 349,412 343,274







Cost of revenues:



Subscriptions and

transactions 29,242 23,207 103,777 87,775



Software licenses 229 289 818 1,030



Service and maintenance 14,186 13,691 53,494 53,236



Other 846 1,252 3,737 5,059

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------

Total cost of revenues 44,503 38,439 161,826 147,100

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------





Gross profit 48,998 49,673 187,586 196,174







Operating expenses:



Sales and marketing 20,294 21,214 77,470 84,068



Product development and

engineering 13,928 12,396 53,002 47,355



General and administrative 11,188 11,289 46,527 39,324



Amortization of intangible

assets 5,865 7,258 24,246 28,978



Goodwill impairment charge - - 7,529 -

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------

Total operating expenses 51,275 52,157 208,774 199,725

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------





Loss from operations (2,277 ) (2,484 ) (21,188 ) (3,551 )







Other expense, net (4,490 ) (3,903 ) (17,086 ) (15,312 )

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------





Loss before income taxes (6,767 ) (6,387 ) (38,274 ) (18,863 )



Income tax provision

(benefit) (1,108 ) (461 ) (5,137 ) 785

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------





Net loss $ (5,659 ) $ (5,926 ) $ (33,137 ) $ (19,648 )







Basic and diluted net loss

per share: $ (0.15 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.52 )

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------





Shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss

per share: 37,693 37,949 37,842 37,957

------------ ------------ ------------- ------------









Bottomline Technologies



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)



June 30, June 30,

------------- ------------

2017 2016

------------- ------------

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ 126,542 $ 132,383



Accounts receivable 64,244 61,773



Other current assets 16,807 22,385

------------- ------------





Total current assets 207,593 216,541







Property and equipment, net 55,307 51,029



Goodwill and intangible assets, net 336,868 366,958



Other assets 17,671 16,682





------------- ------------

Total assets $ 617,439 $ 651,210

------------- ------------





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 9,013 $ 10,218



Accrued expenses 29,179 27,512



Deferred revenue 74,113 74,332



Convertible senior notes 183,682 -

------------- ------------





Total current liabilities 295,987 112,062







Convertible senior notes - 169,857



Deferred revenue, non current 22,047 19,086



Deferred income taxes 15,433 28,147



Other liabilities 22,016 27,271

------------- ------------





Total liabilities 355,483 356,423







Stockholders' equity



Common stock 43 42



Additional paid-in-capital 624,001 591,800



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,325 ) (37,668 )



Treasury stock (113,071 ) (75,832 )



Accumulated deficit (216,692 ) (183,555 )

------------- ------------





Total stockholders' equity 261,956 294,787





------------- ------------

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 617,439 $ 651,210

------------- ------------







Media Contact:

Rick Booth

Bottomline Technologies

603-501-6270

rbooth(at)bottomline.com









