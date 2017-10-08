Navigators Promotes Pat Milner to President of NavTech

30-Year Industry Veteran to Build Upon Momentum of Profitable Line of Business

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navigators Group, Inc.

(NASDAQ:NAVG) today announced the promotion of Patrick J. Milner to President of

NavTech, the company's global business unit underwriting upstream and downstream

energy, power generation, engineering/construction and other technical

industrial-related risks. Mr. Milner succeeds Stephen R. Coward, who retired as

President of NavTech at the end of July after more than 15 years with

Navigators. Mr. Milner is an industry veteran who has been with Navigators in

London for nearly 30 years and worked with Mr. Coward at the formation of

NavTech in 2009. Most recently, Mr. Milner led the company's global upstream

energy business.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a6ed653-8200-4cb3-a2a3-

1a7960c6564d



Additionally, Jerry L. Wosleger has been promoted to Senior Vice President of

NavTech, responsible for building the NavTech business in North America, in

addition to his current leadership of the global downstream energy practice. Mr.

Wosleger is a leading technical underwriter in the energy sector with nearly 30

years of industry experience. Mr. Wosleger is based in New York City.



"We congratulate Pat Milner and Jerry Wosleger on their expanded leadership

roles in one of our most important industry specialties - global energy," said

Stan Galanski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Navigators. "At the

same time, we thank Stephen Coward for his many contributions-both as an expert

underwriter and insurance executive-to the growth of Navigators. We are

confident that the culture of technical underwriting expertise that has been the

hallmark of NavTech and indeed of our company is in good hands with this logical



transition in leadership."



The Navigators Group, Inc. is an international specialty insurance holding

company with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental

Europe and Asia.



