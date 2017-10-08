Navigators Promotes Pat Milner to President of NavTech

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
30-Year Industry Veteran to Build Upon Momentum of Profitable Line of Business
STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navigators Group, Inc.
(NASDAQ:NAVG) today announced the promotion of Patrick J. Milner to President of
NavTech, the company's global business unit underwriting upstream and downstream
energy, power generation, engineering/construction and other technical
industrial-related risks. Mr. Milner succeeds Stephen R. Coward, who retired as
President of NavTech at the end of July after more than 15 years with
Navigators. Mr. Milner is an industry veteran who has been with Navigators in
London for nearly 30 years and worked with Mr. Coward at the formation of
NavTech in 2009. Most recently, Mr. Milner led the company's global upstream
energy business.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available
at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a6ed653-8200-4cb3-a2a3-
1a7960c6564d
Additionally, Jerry L. Wosleger has been promoted to Senior Vice President of
NavTech, responsible for building the NavTech business in North America, in
addition to his current leadership of the global downstream energy practice. Mr.
Wosleger is a leading technical underwriter in the energy sector with nearly 30
years of industry experience. Mr. Wosleger is based in New York City.
"We congratulate Pat Milner and Jerry Wosleger on their expanded leadership
roles in one of our most important industry specialties - global energy," said
Stan Galanski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Navigators. "At the
same time, we thank Stephen Coward for his many contributions-both as an expert
underwriter and insurance executive-to the growth of Navigators. We are
confident that the culture of technical underwriting expertise that has been the
hallmark of NavTech and indeed of our company is in good hands with this logical
transition in leadership."
The Navigators Group, Inc. is an international specialty insurance holding
company with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental
Europe and Asia.
