Serinus Announces Q2 2017 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy Inc.

(TSX:SEN) (WARSAW:SEN) ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company"), is pleased to report

its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2017.



Q2 2017 Highlights



* During Q2 2017, production from Tunisia averaged 329 boe/d, a decrease from

1,206 boe/d in Q2 2016. Lower production during 2017 was due to the shut-in

of fields in Tunisia. Chouech Es Saida field has been shut-in since February

28, 2017, due to labour issues. In addition, from May 22, 2017 the Sabria

field was also shut-in due to continued social unrest in the southern part

of the country. Both fields currently remain shut-in.

* The netback for Tunisia in Q2 2017 was $2.00 per boe, compared to $11.71 per

boe in 2016. The lower netback was driven by lower production driving up

costs on a boe basis.

* Funds from operations was an outflow of $1.5 million for Q2 2017 (2016: $0.7

million) comprised of a loss from operations in Tunisia of $1.0 million and

a corporate loss from operations of $0.6 million, partially offset by funds

from operations in Romania of $0.1 million, resulting in total negative

funds from operations for the quarter. On a year to date basis, funds from

operations was an outflow of $1.3 million, as compared to an inflow of $2.0

million in the comparative period of 2016. Funds from operations from

Tunisia was $0.0 million and Romania $0.1 million, which when offset by the

corporate loss of $1.4 million, resulted in negative funds from operations

year to date. The sale of Ukraine in 2016 and lower production in Tunisia

in 2017 contributed to the decrease in funds from operations.

* The net loss for the six month period ended June 30, 2017 was $2.1 million,

compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $8.1 million in Q2



2016.

* On May 9, 2017, the Company signed an Engineering, Procurement, Construction

and Commissioning Contract ("EPCC") with Confind S.R.L., a Romanian company,

for the construction of a gas facility and associated flowlines and

pipelines for Moftinu development in Romania. Construction commenced in Q2

2017 with anticipated first gas in Q1 2018.

* At June 30, 2017, the Company was not in compliance with the consolidated

financial debt to EBITDA ratio, the consolidated debt service coverage ratio

and the Tunisian debt service coverage ratio on its debt held with EBRD.

Subsequent to June 30, 2017, EBRD formally waived compliance with these

ratios for the period ended June 30, 2017. The implication of this waiver

is that the debt repayments will follow their original scheduled repayment

terms and the bank will not be acting on its security as a result of the

breach.



Summary Financial Results (US$ 000's unless otherwise noted)











Three Months Ended June 30

-------------------------------------------





2017 2016 Change

----------------- ---------------- --------





Oil and Gas

Revenue 1,342 4,080 (67 %)







Net Income from Continuing

Operations 31 (3,994 ) 101 %



per share, basic and

diluted 0.00 (0.05 )







Funds from Continuing

Operations (1,463 ) (714 ) 105 %



per share, basic and

diluted (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 7 %







Capital

Expenditures 1,453 611 138 %







Average Production (net to

Serinus from continuing

operations)



Oil (Bbl/d) 244 882 (72 %)



Gas (Mcf/d) 509 1,942 (74 %)

----------------- ----------------

BOE (boe/d) 329 1,206 (73 %)







Average Sales Price (from

continuing operations)



Oil ($/Bbl) $ 47.25 $ 41.25 15 %



Gas ($Mcf) $ 6.32 $ 4.35 45 %

----------------- ----------------

BOE ($/boe) $ 44.85 $ 37.18 21 %







June 30 December 31

----------------- ----------------

2017 2016

----------------- ----------------

Cash & Cash

Equivalents 16,019 4,297



Working Capital

(deficit) (23,319 ) (38,475 )



Long Term Debt - -







Shares

Outstanding 150,652,138 78,629,941



Average for

Period 150,650,674 78,629,941











General & Financial Highlights



* Revenue, net of royalties, from Tunisia for the three and six months ended

June 30, 2017 decreased to $1.2 million and $3.6 million, compared to $3.8

million and $7.0 million in the comparative periods of 2016. The decrease

in 2017 was attributable to lower production, partially offset by higher

commodity prices and lower royalty rates.

* Total royalties paid decreased from $0.5 million in Q2 2016 to $0.1 million

in Q2 2017. Much of this decrease was due to lower production offset by

higher average commodity prices.

* Serinus made capital expenditures of $1.5 million in Q2 2017, of which

$1.4 million was expended in Romania and $0.1 million was expended in

Tunisia.

* At June 30, 2017, the Company was not in compliance with the consolidated

financial debt to EBITDA ratio, the consolidated debt service coverage ratio

and the Tunisian debt service coverage ratio on its debt held with EBRD.

Subsequent to June 30, 2017, EBRD formally waived compliance with these

ratios for the period ended June 30, 2017. The implication of this waiver

is that the debt repayments will follow their original scheduled repayment

terms and the bank will not be acting on its security as a result of the

breach. However, given the covenant was breached as at June 30, 2017,

Serinus has reclassified its long-term debt to current in the financial

statements, as required under accounting standards. There is a risk that

the Company will continue to violate certain financial covenants relating to

its debt held with EBRD, particularly given the current commodity prices and

the shut-in of production in Tunisia. Although the EBRD has previously

provided waivers for covenant breaches there is no certainty this will occur

in the future. If these covenants are not met, the debt may therefore

become payable on demand.

* In June 2017, the Company closed the sale of its indirect wholly owned

subsidiary that held an interest in Syria Block 9, for which Force Majeure

had been declared on July 16, 2012 due to conditions arising from the

instability in the country. The impact of this sale was that payables in

the amount of $2.2 million relating to this asset have been reversed through

the income statement and presented as a gain on sale. This represents

management's ongoing initiative to strengthen the Company's balance sheet

through the divesture of non-core assets.



Operational Highlights



* During Q2 2017, production from Tunisia averaged 329 boe/d, a decrease from

1,206 boe/d in Q2 2016. Lower production during 2017 was due to the shut-in

of fields in Tunisia. Chouech Es Saida field has been shut-in in since

February 28, 2017, due to labour issues. In addition, from May 22, 2017 the

Sabria field was also shut-in due to continued social unrest in the southern

part of the country. Both fields currently remain shut-in.

* In Tunisia, the Company incurred $0.1 million of capital expenditures for

the three month period ended June 30, 2017. In Romania, the Company incurred

$1.4 million of capital expenditures for the three month period ended June

30, 2017. In Q2 2017 construction commenced on the Moftinu gas plant.

Incurred costs included permitting and licencing, land rentals and ongoing

engineering study costs as well as costs associated with the Bucharest

office.



Outlook



The Company is focusing on Romania as the impetus for growth over the next

several years. The Moftinu gas development project is a near-term project that

is expected to begin producing from the gas discovery wells Moftinu-1001 and

Moftinu-1000 in early 2018. The Company signed an EPCC contract on May 9, 2017

and has commenced construction in Q2 2017 of a gas plant with 15 MMcf/d of

operational capacity, with expected first gas production in the first quarter of

2018.



The Company is also developing the drilling program to meet work commitments for

the extension and plans to drill two additional development wells (Moftinu-1003

and 1004) with a potential third well in 2018. The Corporation sees potential

production from these wells being able to bring the gas plant to full capacity

in late 2018.



In Tunisia, the Company's plans to focus on carrying out low cost incremental

work programs to increase production from existing wells, including the Sabria

N-2 re-entry and installing artificial lift on another Sabria well, are

dependent on resolution of the social issues in Tunisia and the Company being

able to restart production in a safe and sustainable environment. The

Corporation views Sabria as a large development opportunity longer term.



Production volumes decreased in the second quarter to 329 boe/d, as compared to

1,206 boe/d in the comparable period of 2016. In Q2 2017, the decrease in

production is attributable to the shut-in of the Chouech Es Saida field since

February 28, 2017 and the Sabria field since May 22, 2017. The shut-in of these

fields was due to social unrest in southern Tunisia that has stopped all oil &

gas production in the region.



Full production in Tunisia for 2017 is dependent on the successful resolution of

the social unrest in southern Tunisia and the associated security and safety

issues this unrest has created.



Supporting Documents



The full Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and Financial Statements

have been filed in English on www.sedar.com and in Polish and English via the

ESPI system, and will also be available on www.serinusenergy.com.



Abbreviations



+-----+------------------------------+-------+---------------------------------+

|bbl |Barrel(s) |bbl/d |Barrels per day |

+-----+------------------------------+-------+---------------------------------+

|boe |Barrels of Oil Equivalent |boe/d |Barrels of Oil Equivalent per day|

+-----+------------------------------+-------+---------------------------------+

|Mcf |Thousand Cubic Feet |Mcf/d |Thousand Cubic Feet per day |

+-----+------------------------------+-------+---------------------------------+

|MMcf |Million Cubic Feet |MMcf/d |Million Cubic Feet per day |

+-----+------------------------------+-------+---------------------------------+

| | | |Thousand Cubic Feet Equivalent|

|Mcfe |Thousand Cubic Feet Equivalent|Mcfe/d |per day |

+-----+------------------------------+-------+---------------------------------+

| | | |Million Cubic Feet Equivalent per|

|MMcfe|Million Cubic Feet Equivalent |MMcfe/d|day |

+-----+------------------------------+-------+---------------------------------+

|Mboe |Thousand boe |Bcf |Billion Cubic Feet |

+-----+------------------------------+-------+---------------------------------+

|MMboe|Million boe |Mcm |Thousand Cubic Metres |

+-----+------------------------------+-------+---------------------------------+

|CAD |Canadian Dollar |USD |U.S. Dollar |

+-----+------------------------------+-------+---------------------------------+



Cautionary Statement:



BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion

ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method

primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value

equivalency at the wellhead.



About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production

company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.



For further information, please refer to the Serinus website

(www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:



Serinus Energy Inc. Serinus Energy Inc.

Calvin Brackman Jeffrey Auld

Vice President, External Relations & Strategy Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +1-403-264-8877 Tel.: +1-403-264-8877

cbrackman(at)serinusenergy.com jauld(at)serinusenergy.com



Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English

original.



Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this

announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be

historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected

in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any

potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties

and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these

forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the

Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the

Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are

changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of

the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial , political and

economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks

not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their

very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results

may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The

Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking

statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the

date of this announcement, unless required by law.









