Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Second Quarter Financial Results for 2017

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation

("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX:MND) today announced revenue of $44.1

million, adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million and consolidated net loss of $10.1

million, or $0.02 loss per share, for the second quarter of 2017.



The Company's condensed and consolidated interim financial results for the

quarter ended June 30, 2017, together with its Management's Discussion and

Analysis ("MD&A") for the corresponding period, can be accessed under the

Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website

at www.mandalayresources.com. All currency references in this press release are

in U.S. dollars except as otherwise indicated.



Commenting on second quarter of 2017 results, Dr. Mark Sander, President and CEO

of Mandalay, noted, "Mandalay's financial performance in the second quarter of

2017 was negatively affected by the operating suspension at Cerro Bayo in

response to the June 9, 2017, flooding of the Delia NW mine, as previously

discussed in the Company's production and sales report issued for the quarter

(see Mandalay July 12, 2017, press release). Suspension of operations caused

reduced silver and gold production, and therefore revenue, at higher cost per

ounce than planned.



"Operations at Cerro Bayo remain suspended pending completion of the

investigation of the cause of the event and the risk assessment of restarting

mining in the vicinity of Laguna Verde. In addition, the Chilean regulator,

Sernageomin, has issued a decree that it must approve a request to reopen based

on the results of the risk assessment. This process is likely to add an

additional one to two months to the one to two months months needed to complete

the risk assessment, making it unlikely that we will be in a position to restart



mine development and production this year. Therefore, we are providing revised

guidance for 2017 assuming no Cerro Bayo production or capital spending for the

rest of the year while maintaining guidance for Björkdal and Costerfield."



Dr. Sander continued, "Looking at the Company's operations, Björkdal delivered

record gold production for the quarter at low cash cost per ounce. The

annualized rate of production during the quarter was approximately 64,000 ounces

per year. We are pleased that the grade control program continues to function

well and that the debottlenecking actions we took in the open pit and

underground mines at the end of the first quarter performed exactly as planned.

Second quarter results reflected higher than planned mill feed grades as well as

higher mining rates and we expect continued good performance from Björkdal for

the rest of the year."



Dr. Sander continued, "Costerfield continued to deliver dependable performance

in the second quarter of 2017, producing 14,300 gold equivalent ounces at a very

sound cash cost of $648 per ounce, and at an all-in cost of $962 per ounce. We

expect continued performance at these levels for the balance of the year."



Dr. Sander concluded, "The Company's balance sheet remains in a strong position

after the re-structure of the exchangeable loan with Gold Exchangeable Limited.

We paid off half of the $60 million of the loan and amendended the terms of the

remaining $30 million, including an extension of the maturity date to May 2022

(see Mandalay May 24, 2017 press release). When combined with our new $40

million revolving credit facility announced in July, 2017, (see Mandalay July

25, 2017, press release), we have ample funding to maintain our capital

investment program in our existing mines, restart Cerro Bayo, and maintain

working capital. We also have the ability to act quickly on attractive

acquisition opportunities that may arise, which remains a core strategic

objective for the Company."



Second Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights



The following table summarizes the Company's financial results for the three and

six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016:



+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

| | Three months | Three months | Six months | Six months |

| | Ended June | Ended June | Ended June | Ended June |

| | 30, 2017 | 30, 2016 | 30, 2017 | 30, 2016 |

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

| | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 |

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Revenue | 44,124 | 54,166| 89,497 | 104,608|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Cost of Sales | 30,030 | 29,927| 62,018 | 61,353|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Adjusted | | | | |

|EBITDA(*) | 12,130 | 22,127| 23,542 | 39,389|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Income from mine | | | | |

|operations before| | | | |

|depreciation and | | | | |

|depletion | 14,094 | 24,239| 27,479 | 43,255|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Adjusted net | | | | |

|income before | | | | |

|special items(*) | (6,933 ) | 5,154| (9,284 ) | 7,781|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Consolidated net | | | | |

|(loss) income | (10,105 ) | 3,611| (12,456 ) | 4,760|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Cash capex(*) | 12,998 | 11,472| 25,090 | 20,529|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Total assets | 320,062 | 355,100| 320,060 | 355,100|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Total liabilities| 126,811 | 142,996| 126,811 | 142,996|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Adjusted net | | | | |

|(loss) income per| | | | |

|share(*) |$ (0.02 ) |$ 0.01|$ (0.02 ) |$ 0.02|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+

|Consolidated net | | | | |

|(loss) income per| | | | |

|share |$ (0.02 ) |$ 0.01|$ (0.03 ) |$ 0.01|

+-----------------+---------------+--------------+---------------+-------------+



(*) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net (loss) income before special items, cash capex

and adjusted net (loss) income per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS

Measures" at the end of this press release.



During the second quarter of 2017, Mandalay sold 12% fewer ounces of gold

equivalent versus the second quarter of 2016. At the same time, average silver

and antimony prices rose 2% and 41% quarter-over-quarter, respectively, while

the average gold price remained almost constant quarter-over-quarter. The net

effect is that Mandalay's revenue of $44.1 million in the second quarter of

2017 was $10.1 million lower than in the second quarter of 2016.



Total cost of sales across the Company was approximately constant when comparing

the second quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2016. At Costerfield, cost

of sales increased by $1.0 million, where fewer tonnes at lower grade were mined

and processed to produce fewer gold equivalent ounces than in the year-ago

period. Per tonne mining and milling costs at Costerfield remained nearly

constant through this expected decline in ore grades. Total cost of sales at

Cerro Bayo increased by $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2017 relative to

the second quarter of 2016 mainly due to inventory movement from a reduction in

the level of ore inventory at June, 2017. Cost of sales decreased by $2.0

million at Björkdal, due to the build-up of ore inventory over the quarter from

the record quarter of production in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the

inventory movement recognized in the second quarter of 2016. Consolidated

administrative costs remained virtually constant, increasing slightly by $0.2

million in the second quarter of 2017.



Mandalay generated $12.1 million in adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter, $0.7

million higher than in the previous quarter, and $10 million lower than the

second quarter of 2016. This led to a consolidated net loss of $10.1 million in

the second quarter of 2017 versus a loss of $2.3 million in the first quarter of

2017. Second quarter results were adversely affected by the expenses of search

efforts related to the flooding incident at Cerro Bayo and accrual of estimated

future costs stemming from the event. Non-cash adjustments include the write-off

of the remaining carrying value of mining interests associated with the Delia NW

mine, a loss of $0.5 million of property, plant and equipment, and certain other

costs.



Mandalay ended the second quarter with $18.4 million in cash and cash

equivalents.



Second Quarter Operational Highlights



The table below summarizes the Company's capital expenditures and operational

unit costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016:



+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| | |Three months|Three months| Six months |Six months |

| | | ended June | ended June | ended June |ended June |

| | | 30, 2017 | 30, 2016 | 30, 2017 | 30, 2016 |

| | +------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| | | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 | $'000 |

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

|Costerfield | | |

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Gold produced | | | | |

| |(oz) | 8,933| 12,252| 16,920| 24,685|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Antimony | | | | |

| |produced (t) | 765| 962| 1,506| 1,962|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Gold | | | | |

| |equivalent | | | | |

| |produced (oz) | 14,300| 17,023| 27,191| 33,989|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Cash | | | | |

| |cost(*) per oz| | | | |

| |gold | | | | |

| |equivalent | | | | |

| |produced |$ 648|$ 530|$ 682|$ 521|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |All-in | | | | |

| |cost(*) per oz| | | | |

| |gold | | | | |

| |equivalent | | | | |

| |produced |$ 962|$ 772|$ 996|$ 756|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Underground | | | | |

| |capital devel.| | | | |

| |& open pit | | | | |

| |prestrip | 1,099| Nil| 1,876| Nil|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Capital | | | | |

| |purchases | 1,465| 1,289| 2,480| 1,594|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Capital | | | | |

| |exploration | 1,398| 1,155| 2,386| 2,113|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

|Cerro Bayo | | |

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Silver | | | | |

| |produced (oz) | 359,457| 462,462| 794,533| 977,678|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Gold produced | | | | |

| |(oz) | 3,174| 3,818| 5,909| 8,154|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Cash | | | | |

| |cost(*) per oz| | | | |

| |silver net | | | | |

| |byproduct | | | | |

| |credit |$ 12.31|$ 8.45|$ 13.29|$ 9.26|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |All-in | | | | |

| |cost(*) per oz| | | | |

| |silver net | | | | |

| |byproduct | | | | |

| |credit |$ 24.05|$ 16.54|$ 23.25|$ 17.84|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Underground | | | | |

| |capital devel.| | | | |

| |& open pit | | | | |

| |prestrip | 2,518| 2,505| 5,882| 3,903|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Capital | | | | |

| |purchases | 339| 1,031| 1,354| 2,458|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Capital | | | | |

| |exploration | 114| 787| 497| 1,306|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

|Björkdal | | |

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Gold produced | | | | |

| |(oz) | 16,112| 12,648| 26,760| 24,833|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Cash | | | | |

| |cost(*) per oz| | | | |

| |gold produced |$ 824|$ 967|$ 954|$ 897|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |All-in | | | | |

| |cost(*) per oz| | | | |

| |gold produced |$ 1,081|$ 1,212| 1,220| 1,138|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Underground | | | | |

| |capital devel.| | | | |

| |& open pit | | | | |

| |prestrip | 2,596| 2,138| 5,860| 4,885|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Capital | | | | |

| |purchases | 1,297| 1,752| 3,050| 2,757|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Capital | | | | |

| |exploration | 671| 748| 1,082| 1,491|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

|Consolidated| | |

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Gold | | | | |

| |equivalent | | | | |

| |produced (oz) | 38,491| 39,653| 70,972| 79,618|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Average cash | | | | |

| |cost(*) per oz| | | | |

| |gold | | | | |

| |equivalent |$ 853|$ 811|$ 914|$ 781|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Average all-in| | | | |

| |cost(*) per oz| | | | |

| |gold | | | | |

| |equivalent |$ 1,173|$ 1,095|$ 1,243|$ 1,069|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Underground | | | | |

| |capital devel.| | | | |

| |& open pit | | | | |

| |prestrip | 6,213| 4,643| 13,618| 8,788|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Capital | | | | |

| |purchases | 3,698| 4,166| 7,089| 6,955|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+

| |Capital | | | | |

| |exploration | 2,568| 3,103| 4,759| 5,668|

+------------+--------------+------------+------------+------------+-----------+



*Cash cost and all-in cost are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" at the

end of this press release.



Costerfield gold-antimony mine, Victoria, Australia



Costerfield's production of 14,300 ounces gold equivalent in the second quarter

of 2017 was higher than in the first quarter of 2017, although it remained

approximately 16% less than in the year-ago quarter. Lower production in the

second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016 was expected, as a

year ago Mandalay was mining in the heart of the highest-grade portion of the

Cuffley lode and currently is mining lower-grade parts of the deposit. Absolute

operating costs continued to be well-controlled at Costerfield. Lower production

arising from lower grades translated into higher cash costs per ounce of gold

equivalent than in the year-ago quarter.



Björkdal gold mine, Sweden



In the second quarter of 2017, Björkdal achieved a record production quarter

under Mandalay management as the mining bottlenecks reported with first quarter

production were relieved and larger volumes of higher grade ore were

consistently delivered to the mill. Consequently, cash operating costs in the

current quarter were lower at $824 per ounce of gold, much lower than $967 per

ounce gold reported in the year-ago quarter.



Cerro Bayo silver-gold mine, Patagonia, Chile



Cerro Bayo production in the second quarter of 2017 was lower than in the second

quarter of 2016 due entirely to the operating suspension in response to the

flooding event. Prior to the suspension, Cerro Bayo was closely tracking both

production and cost performance anticipated in the revised guidance of February

16, 2017.



Challacollo, Chile



Mandalay completed its water exploration program in the second quarter of 2017,

finding a significant supply of groundwater. The Company has applied for the

surface rights to construct a permanent water production well in a process that

will take several months.



La Quebrada



The La Quebrada copper-silver project in central Chile remained on care and

maintenance throughout the period. Spending on care and maintenance at La

Quebrada was less than $0.1 million during the second quarter of 2017.



Lupin and Ulu



The Lupin and Ulu gold projects in Nunavut, Canada were acquired with the Elgin

acquisition in late 2014 and are currently held for sale as non-core assets. On

October 31, 2016, the Company entered into a definitive agreement for the sale

of both projects, however a transaction was not completed due to a C$9 million

increase in the bonding requirements for the Lupin project that was imposed

shortly before the planned closing date. In light of the increased bonding

requirement, the Company is transitioning to final reclamation of the Lupin and

Ulu projects, which it firmly believes can be accomplished for the original

bonded amounts or less. At the same time, the Company has held discussions with

stakeholders (Kitikmeot Inuit Association, Nunavut Water Board and Indigenous

and Northern Affairs of Canada (INAC)) on the right-sizing of the Ulu site to

enable WPC to conduct exploration work on the property, and continues

discussions with WPC and INAC on a possible sale or optioning of the Lupin

project, before final reclamation is complete.



2017 Revised Full Year Guidance



In light of the ongoing operating suspension at Cerro Bayo, the Company has

revised its 2017 guidance. The revised guidance assumes that the Cerro Bayo

operating suspension will continue for the balance of the year, leading to no

further production and dramatically reduced capital spending. The Company

maintains its previously issued guidance for Costerfield and Björkdal:



+----------------+----------+-------+---------+-----------+--------+-----------+

| | | |Cerro | | | |

| | |Total |Bayo |Costerfield|Björkdal|Challacollo|

+----------------+----------+-------+---------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Ag | | | | | | |

|produced |oz mill. | 0.8| 0.8| | | |

+----------------+----------+-------+---------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Au | | | | | | |

|produced |oz '000 | 85-95| 5.9| 30-35| 52-58| |

+----------------+----------+-------+---------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Saleable Sb | | | | | | |

|produced |t '000 |3.2-3.7| | 3.2-3.7| | |

+----------------+----------+-------+---------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Total Saleable | | | | | | |

|Au Eq produced* | | | | | | |

| |oz '000 |114-128| 16| 46-54| 52-58| |

+----------------+----------+-------+---------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Cash Cost per Au| | | | | | |

|Eq. oz** |$/oz |925-975| 1,086| 710-780| 860-910| |

+----------------+----------+-------+---------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Capital | | | | | | |

|expenditure |USD mill. | 44-49| 7| 12-14| 24-27| 1|

+----------------+----------+-------+---------+-----------+--------+-----------+

|Exploration |USD mill. | 8| 2| 3| 3| |

+----------------+----------+-------+---------+-----------+--------+-----------+



*assumes full-year 2017 prices: Au $1,185/oz, Ag $16.72/oz, Sb $7,701/t

**MND total cash cost per Au Eq. oz includes corporate overhead spending. Cash

cost per Au Eq. oz is a non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" at the end of

this press release.



Conference Call



Mandalay's management will be hosting a conference call for investors and

analysts on August 11, 2017 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).



Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following

dial-in numbers:



Participant Number: (201) 689-8341



Participant Number (Toll free): (877) 407-8289



Conference ID: 13668200



A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59

pm (Toronto time), August 25, 2017 and can be accessed using the following dial-

in number:



Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: (877) 660-6853



Encore ID: 13668200



About Mandalay Resources Corporation:



Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing

assets in Australia, Chile and Sweden, and a development project in Chile. The

Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by

aggregating advanced or in-production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects

in Australia, the Americas, and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and

shareholder value.



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of

applicable securities laws, including guidance as to anticipated gold, silver,

and antimony production and production costs in the future. Readers are

cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual

results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these

statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and

general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not

intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay.

A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and

developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in

this news release can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mandalay's

annual information form dated March 31, 2017, a copy of which is available under

Mandalay's profile at www.sedar.com. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify

important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ

materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be

other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated,

estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements

will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ

materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers

should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



Non-IFRS Measures



This news release may contain references to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net

income, cash cost per saleable ounce of gold equivalent produced, cash cost per

saleable ounce of silver produced net of gold credits, site all-in cost per

saleable ounce of gold equivalent produced, site all-in cost per saleable ounce

of silver produced net of gold credits, all-in costs and cash capex, all of

which are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS.

Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by

other issuers.



Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist

in assessing the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash

flow to fund future working capital needs and to fund future capital

expenditures, as well as to assist in comparing financial performance from

period to period on a consistent basis. Management uses adjusted net income in

order to facilitate an understanding of the Company's financial performance

prior to the impact of non-recurring or special items. The Company believes that

these measures are used by and are useful to investors and other users of the

Company's financial statements in evaluating the Company's operating and cash

performance because they allow for analysis of its financial results without

regard to special, non-cash and other non-core items, which can vary

substantially from company to company and over different periods.



The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as income from mine operations, net of

administration costs, and before interest, taxes, non-cash charges/(income),

intercompany charges and finance costs. For a reconciliation between adjusted

EBITDA and net income, please refer to page 14 of management's discussion and

analysis of the Company's financial statements for the first quarter of 2017.



The Company defines cash capex as cash spent on mining interests, property,

plant and equipment, and exploration as set out in the cash flow statement of

the financial statements.



The Company defines free cash flow as a measure of the Corporation's ability to

generate and manage liquidity. This term does not have a standard meaning and is

intended to provide the reader with additional information.



For Costerfield, saleable equivalent gold ounces produced is calculated by

adding to saleable gold ounces produced, the saleable antimony tonnes produced

times the average antimony price in the period divided by the average gold price

in the period. The total cash operating cost associated with the production of

these saleable equivalent ounces produced in the period is then divided by the

saleable equivalent gold ounces produced to yield the cash cost per saleable

equivalent ounce produced. The cash cost excludes royalty expenses. Site all-in

costs include total cash operating costs, royalty expense, accretion, depletion,

depreciation and amortization. The site all-in cost is then divided by the

saleable equivalent gold ounces produced to yield the site all-in cost per

saleable equivalent ounce produced.



For Cerro Bayo, the cash cost per saleable silver ounce produced net of gold

byproduct credit is calculated by deducting the gold credit (which equals

saleable ounces gold produced times the realized gold price in the period) from

the cash operating costs in the period and dividing the resultant number by the

saleable silver ounces produced in the period. The cash cost excludes royalty

expenses. The site all-in cost per saleable silver ounce produced net of gold

byproduct credit is calculated by adding royalty expenses, accretion, depletion,

depreciation, and amortization to the cash cost net of gold byproduct credit,

dividing the resultant number by the saleable silver ounces produced in the

period.



Also for Cerro Bayo, saleable equivalent gold ounces produced is calculated by

adding to saleable gold ounces produced, the saleable silver ounces produced

times the average silver price in the period divided by the average gold price

in the period. The total cash operating cost associated with the production of

these saleable equivalent ounces produced in the period is then divided by the

saleable equivalent gold ounces produced to yield the cash cost per saleable

equivalent ounce produced. The cash cost excludes royalty expenses. Site all-in

costs include total cash operating costs, royalty expense, accretion, depletion,

depreciation and amortization. The site all-in cost is then divided by the

saleable equivalent gold ounces produced to yield the site all-in cost per

saleable equivalent ounce produced.



For Björkdal, the total cash operating cost associated with the production of

saleable gold ounces produced in the period is then divided by the saleable gold

ounces produced to yield the cash cost per saleable gold ounce produced. The

cash cost excludes royalty expenses. Site all-in costs include total cash

operating costs, royalty expense, accretion, depletion, depreciation and

amortization. The site all-in cost is then divided by the saleable gold ounces

produced to yield the site all-in cost per saleable gold ounce produced



For the Company as a whole, cash cost per saleable gold equivalent ounce is

calculated by summing the gold equivalent ounces produced by each site and

dividing the total by the sum of cash operating costs at the sites plus

corporate overhead spending.



For further information:



Mark Sander

President and Chief Executive Officer



Greg DiTomaso

Director of Investor Relations



Contact:

1.647.260.1566









