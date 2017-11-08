SBM Offshore Confirms Settlement with Extended Group of Insurers on its Yme Insurance Claim

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
August 11, 2017
SBM Offshore confirms that a settlement contract has now been executed with an
extended group of primary layer insurers further to its announcement on July
17, 2017 that Heads of Terms had been agreed. The final settlement includes one
additional primary layer insurer. As a result, SBM Offshore has entered into a
binding settlement with 83,6% of the US$500 million primary insurance layer
against a cash payment of US$281 million in full and final settlement of its
claim against participating insurers.
Upon receipt, the settlement monies will be used first to reimburse legal fees
and other claim related expenses incurred to date. The balance of the settlement
monies will then be shared equally between SBM Offshore and Repsol in accordance
with the terms of their Settlement Agreement of March 11, 2013 which concluded
the Yme project.
SBM Offshore continues to pursue its claim against all remaining insurers
including the two excess layers, the trial of which is scheduled to commence
October 2018.
Further details of this settlement and the claim are confidential.
Corporate Profile
SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company that is headquartered in
Amsterdam. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies that
collectively with SBM Offshore N.V. form the SBM Offshore group ("the Company").
SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy
industry, over the full product life-cycle. The Company is market leading in
leased floating production systems with multiple units currently in operation
and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company's main
activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life
extension of Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels. These
are either owned and operated by SBM Offshore and leased to its clients or
supplied on a turnkey sale basis.
As of December 31, 2016, Group companies employ approximately 4,750 people
worldwide. Full time company employees totaling c. 4,250 are spread over five
regional centers, ten operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.
A further 500 are working for the joint ventures with several construction
yards. For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.
The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns
investments are separate entities. In this communication "SBM Offshore" is
sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V.
and its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by
identifying the particular company or companies.
The Management Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 11, 2017
+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+
| Financial Calendar | Date | Year |
+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+
| Trading Update 3Q 2017 - Press Release | November 8 | 2017 |
+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+
| Full-Year 2017 Earnings - Press Release | February 8 | 2018 |
+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+
| Annual General Meeting of Shareholders | April 11 | 2018 |
+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+
| Trading Update 1Q 2018 - Press Release | May 10 | 2018 |
+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+
| Half-Year 2018 Earnings - Press Release | August 9 | 2018 |
+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+
| Trading Update 3Q 2018 - Press Release | November 15 | 2018 |
+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+
Note: dates in bold have changed as communicated in SBM Offshore's press release
dated 10 July 2017
