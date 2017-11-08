SBM Offshore Confirms Settlement with Extended Group of Insurers on its Yme Insurance Claim

August 11, 2017



SBM Offshore confirms that a settlement contract has now been executed with an

extended group of primary layer insurers further to its announcement on July

17, 2017 that Heads of Terms had been agreed. The final settlement includes one

additional primary layer insurer. As a result, SBM Offshore has entered into a

binding settlement with 83,6% of the US$500 million primary insurance layer

against a cash payment of US$281 million in full and final settlement of its

claim against participating insurers.



Upon receipt, the settlement monies will be used first to reimburse legal fees

and other claim related expenses incurred to date. The balance of the settlement

monies will then be shared equally between SBM Offshore and Repsol in accordance

with the terms of their Settlement Agreement of March 11, 2013 which concluded

the Yme project.



SBM Offshore continues to pursue its claim against all remaining insurers

including the two excess layers, the trial of which is scheduled to commence

October 2018.



Further details of this settlement and the claim are confidential.





Corporate Profile



SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company that is headquartered in

Amsterdam. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies that

collectively with SBM Offshore N.V. form the SBM Offshore group ("the Company").



SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy

industry, over the full product life-cycle. The Company is market leading in

leased floating production systems with multiple units currently in operation

and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company's main

activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life

extension of Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels. These



are either owned and operated by SBM Offshore and leased to its clients or

supplied on a turnkey sale basis.



As of December 31, 2016, Group companies employ approximately 4,750 people

worldwide. Full time company employees totaling c. 4,250 are spread over five

regional centers, ten operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

A further 500 are working for the joint ventures with several construction

yards. For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.



The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns

investments are separate entities. In this communication "SBM Offshore" is

sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V.

and its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by

identifying the particular company or companies.



The Management Board



Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 11, 2017





+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Financial Calendar | Date | Year |

+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Trading Update 3Q 2017 - Press Release | November 8 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Full-Year 2017 Earnings - Press Release | February 8 | 2018 |

+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Annual General Meeting of Shareholders | April 11 | 2018 |

+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Trading Update 1Q 2018 - Press Release | May 10 | 2018 |

+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Half-Year 2018 Earnings - Press Release | August 9 | 2018 |

+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+

| Trading Update 3Q 2018 - Press Release | November 15 | 2018 |

+-----------------------------------------+-------------+------+



Note: dates in bold have changed as communicated in SBM Offshore's press release

dated 10 July 2017







For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Bert-Jaap Dijkstra

Investor Relations Director

Mobile NL: +31 (0) 6 2114 1017

Mobile MC: +33 (0) 6 4391 9302

Telephone: +377 9205 1732

E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra(at)sbmoffshore.com

Website: www.sbmoffshore.com





Media Relations

Vincent Kempkes

Group Communications Director

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 2363 170

Mobile: +31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67

E-mail: vincent.kempkes(at)sbmoffshore.com

Website: www.sbmoffshore.com





Disclaimer



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article

7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this

release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations

and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and

assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in

such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks

and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the

Company's business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking

statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use

of forward- looking terminology such as "believes", "may", "will", "should",

"would be", "expects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or the negative

thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by

discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks

or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as

anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does

not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking

statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or

circumstances. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell,

or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.











More information:

http://www.sbmoffshore.com



