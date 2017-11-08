ABLYNX ANNOUNCES WARRANT EXERCISE

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GHENT, Belgium, 11 August 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]
today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the
Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 16,700 common shares have
been issued by the Company in exchange for ?80,684 as the result of the exercise
of warrants.
As a result of this transaction, Ablynx now has 61,169,732 shares outstanding.
The total number of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities
conferring voting rights currently is 2,866,014 which equals the total number of
voting rights that may result from the exercise of these warrants. Currently
1,000 convertible bonds are outstanding entitling the holders thereof to
7,733,952 shares of the Company in the aggregate, upon conversion of such
convertible bonds.
About Ablynx
Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies,
proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,
which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the
features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines
which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than
45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic
areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and
respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical
companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co.,
Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi
and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More
information can be found on www.ablynx.com.
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com
Lies Vanneste
Director Investor Relations
t: +32 (0)9 262 01 37
m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79
e: lies.vanneste(at)ablynx.com
Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX
pdf version of the press release:
http://hugin.info/137912/R/2126707/812006.pdf
