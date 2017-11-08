ODU-MAC® ZERO nominated for German Design Award

(PresseBox) - s and designers in the German and international design scene. ODU is thrilled with this nomination. ODU-MAC® ZERO ? A modular design all-rounder The ODU newcomer belongs to the product group of modular hybrid connectors for use in industrial applications, measurement and testing as well as medical applications, thanks to its non-magnetic quality. In terms of functional features, the ODU-MAC® ZERO is characterized by its ergonomic lightweight design, high packing density and diverse range of coding options. Not least, its compact housing design makes it a true eye-catcher on the connector market. The ODU-MAC® ZERO has already attracted a great deal of interest, standing out through its new locking system and innovative functionality.
Date: 08/11/2017 - 08:24 Language: English News-ID 556202 Character count: 796 Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ODU GmbH&Co. KG Stadt: .08.2017 (PresseBox) - Mühldorf. ODU scored with the jury after submitting its ODU-MAC® ZERO connect
al in China has been published in the current issue of "National Medical Journal of China". The scientific paper demonstrates the isolation of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from blood of breast cancer patients with the GILUPI CellCollector® [1] ...
08.2017 (PresseBox) - SSS International Clinical Research GmbH (SSS), an innovative and flexible partner for European-wide clinical studies, continues to expand. As of now, the founder, Dr. Michael Sigmund and the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr. La ...
08.2017 (PresseBox) - BIOTRONIK?s highest performing cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) is now available in Japan. With several key technologies, the Intica 7 HF-T QP has been developed to offer physicians all-inclusive and individual ...
n Franklin. We would like to get to the bottom of the entire industry?s current situation regarding GMP regulations and their monitoring by inspectors of authorities and auditors."An investment in knowledge pays the best interest?, knew Benjamin Fran ...