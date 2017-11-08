Qualification and competence development of kenyan biogas-producers

Snow Leopard Projects sets foundation for an independent advancement of the african biogas sector

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - Progress through the exchange of know-how and experiences ? with this goal in mind Walter Danner, founder of the germany company Snow Leopard Projects (SLP), spoke at the Biogas Africa Forum which was taking place in Nairobi (Kenya), on July 20 ? 21. The CEO of the company, which is specialized in buildung high-performance AD-plants, enriched the event giving two speeches, adressing the expert audience.

?It?s about pushing things forward in this world. In a positive direction, of course.?, Danner said. When giving his presentation, Danner also went into details presenting the develoPPP-project, which was initiated by SLP in early 2016.

The project?s goal is to set a foundation on which the independent advancement of the kenyan biogas branch can build on. In cooperation with local and international institutions like KIRDI (Kenyan Industrial Research and Development Institute) and Sequa gGbmH the SLP is educating kenyan specialists on biogas-technologies. After completing the project, the qualified biogas trainers are able to apply their latest aquired know-how and to pass it on locally.

According to the principle of competence development, these qualification measures are supposed to increase the sustainable and economic use of biogas as a regenerative form of energy in East Africa. By giving the expert know-how tot he people on-site, the local energy supply as well as the economic situation are able to improve in Kenya.

Main target of the Snow Leopard Projects GmbH, based in Reisbach (Lower Bavaria), is to sensitize the people regarding biogas technologies. The SLP wants to motivate them to deal with this topic, as well as they want to provide the competence to do it effectively and efficiently. This is how to define the principle objects of Walter Danner?s presentation.



Snow Leopard Projects (SLP) has designed and built more than 50 biogas plants in 13 countries on 4 continents in a range of capacities from 10 kW (Container Type) to 4 MW. Targeted feedstock is fibrous biomass from farm by-products like straw and manure and food processing waste from slaughter houses or canning factories. SLP was founded in Germany by Walter Danner, a UN biogas consultant with more than 20 years' experience and Katharina Danner, engineer renewable energies.



The biogas plant technology features a unique BATCH Hydrolysis as a front end treatment to prepare fibrous biomass for highest yield biogas digestion. This leads to the possibility to digest nearly every biomass except wood. With this SLP develops and realizes environmental benefitting and economical high performance biogas plants. This enhances development and improvement of regional structures through regional value addition from energy production.





Company information / Profile:

Snow Leopard Projects (SLP) has designed and built more than 50 biogas plants in 13 countries on 4 continents in a range of capacities from 10 kW (Container Type) to 4 MW. Targeted feedstock is fibrous biomass from farm by-products like straw and manure and food processing waste from slaughter houses or canning factories. SLP was founded in Germany by Walter Danner, a UN biogas consultant with more than 20 years' experience and Katharina Danner, engineer renewable energies.

The biogas plant technology features a unique BATCH Hydrolysis as a front end treatment to prepare fibrous biomass for highest yield biogas digestion. This leads to the possibility to digest nearly every biomass except wood. With this SLP develops and realizes environmental benefitting and economical high performance biogas plants. This enhances development and improvement of regional structures through regional value addition from energy production.





PressRelease by

SNOW LEOPARD Projects GmbH

Date: 08/11/2017 - 09:21

Language: English

News-ID 556205

Character count: 2967

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SNOW LEOPARD Projects GmbH

Stadt: ia





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease