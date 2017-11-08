For the ultimate guide to business travel in 2017, look no further than Business Destinations Summer Issue

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- The world is constantly changing, both in terms of politics and demographics; consequently, new areas are rising in popularity. One such destination is Austin, Texas, which has fast become a business hotspot.

Between 2000 and 2010, the population of the greater Austin area increased by a whopping 37 percent, although infrastructure has been slow to keep up.

The question is: can the state capital evolve so as to meet its soaring population's needs? All of this is explored in the new issue of Business Destinations.

Elsewhere, the magazine looks at some of the best places to meet across the world. Whether it's Iceland, Croatia or a US state, there are plenty of fantastic locations for professional liaisons.

Later on, journalist Elizabeth Matsangou discovers the appeal of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), once the pariah of sporting events, but now one of the most popular ever.

Over the last two decades, UFC has done its utmost to promote mixed martial arts through new platforms, which in turn has made it a truly modern sport.

One big fight that has enraptured the world is the war of words between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un of North Korea.

The Republic has been increasingly threatening this year; earlier it released American student, Otto Warmbier, from its prison in a comatose state. He later died.

Warmbier had reached North Korea via a tourist programme, leading many to question why it was allowed to run, as well as why he had decided to use it. In Business Destinations, Kim Darrah delves into the rise of dangerous holidays and so-called dark tourism.

In the rest of the summer issue, business travellers can find tips on the most extraordinary places to travel to, including an upcycled aircraft in the treetops of a Costa Rican rainforest and a disused silver mine in Sweden.

For your essential guide to business travel in 2017, look no further than the summer issue of Business Destinations, available online, on tablet and in print now:

