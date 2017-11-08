Low-maintenance Embedded PC for railway applications

The IRS-100-ULT3 from ICP Deutschland is an Embedded PC designed for mobile applications such as entertainment system, video surveillance or remote management in trains and trams.

IRS-100-ULT3  Railway Surveillance System with Skylake SoC

(firmenpresse) - In trains and trams more and more functions are realized that require computing power. Whether video surveillance, entertainment system or remote monitoring, all require a PC that is suitable for these circumstances. The IRS-100-ULT3 from ICP Deutschland is a robust and low-maintenance Embedded PC, equipped with an Intel® Skylake Core i5-6300U processor. 4GB DDR4 memory is pre-installed and can be expanded to max. 32GB. The Embedded PC runs at an operating temperature of -40°C~ +70°C without an internal fan. Two LANs and one USB port as well as the 16VDC~160VDC power input are equipped with a M12 male connector. In addition, two additional USB 3.0, one VGA and three isolated ports such as one DisplayPort and two RS-232/422/485 are available. Two externally accessible, hot-swappable 2.5 "SATA 6Gb/s drive bays allow easy switching of the working SSD mass storage devices. Additional storage capacity is offered by CFast and mSATA slots. For mobile use, the dual SIM card slots are helpful, which allow the connection to two different mobile service providers. For railway applications the IRS-100-ULT3 Embedded PC is certified according to the EN50155 standard. On customer request, ICP assembles the IRS-100-ULT3 with industrial RAM, mass storage and the desired operating system (Windows® Embedded Standard 7 E, 8 and 10 IoT) to a Ready-to-Use System.

ICP. Industrial Computer Products by people who care!







More information:

http:// https://www.icp-deutschland.de/en/industrial-pc/mobile-computing/mobile-computing/car-pc-avl-ikarpc/irs-100-ult3-i5-4g-a-r10.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

ICP Deutschland is YOUR partner for Industrial Computer Products of IEI Integration Corp. In addition we offer alternative products and additional items, such as CPUs, RAMs, HDD/SSDs, Operating systems, Networking and I/O Systems.

Your Advantages:

✔ Qualified support from our experienced employees

✔ Large warehouse in Germany qualified for stockpiling

✔ Service and support in Germany

✔ Cost-efficient production in Taiwan and China

✔ A single source for all kind of products!



PressRelease by

ICP Deutschland GmbH

Requests:



ICP Deutschland GmbH

Vanessa Kluge

Mahdenstr. 3

72768 Reutlingen

Germany



Phone: +49 (0)71 21 / 143 23-0

Fax: +49 (0)71 21 / 143 23-90

Email: vk(at)icp-deutschland.de

PressContact / Agency:

ICP Deutschland GmbH

Vanessa Kluge

Mahdenstr. 3

72768 Reutlingen

Germany



Phone: +49 (0)71 21 / 143 23-0

Fax: +49 (0)71 21 / 143 23-90

Email: vk(at)icp-deutschland.de

Date: 08/11/2017 - 11:46

Language: English

News-ID 556210

Character count: 1614

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ICP Deutschland GmbH

Ansprechpartner: Vanessa Kluge

Stadt: Reutlingen

Telefon: 00497121143230



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 11.08.2017

Comments:



Belegexemplar erwünscht

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease

Number of hits: