Here's how to get your company in shape - PARTsolutions helps to streamline your partial data

Companies with fewer parts are more successful

(PresseBox) - bases. 45% of companies in the CADENAS survey are aware that their parts world is not sufficiently consolidated. This means that a high proportion of duplicates or similar parts are present in the database. This, in turn, has far-reaching implications for a healthy company, for example:

Further wild growth of parts since already existing components can not be found and will be created again

Purchasing places several separate orders instead of bundling orders to get lower purchase prices

Engineer develops new products with outdated parts that can no longer be purchased or will soon expire

A variety of parts causes high costs

Each additional part creates significant costs over the entire life cycle, which go far beyond the pure effort of the data system. Numerous companies have already internally calculated the costs for an additional component and came to values between ? 100 and up to ? 4,000 per part. Of course the costs vary, depending on the industry.

How PARTsolutions supports you

From most of the newly created parts only a fraction would have actually been necessary. Regarding newly created parts that are actually necessary, it is important to ensure their clean creation.

With PARTsolutions, you will find already existing parts and spare their additional creation. If a component has to be newly created, the attributes can be automatically transferred from PARTsolutions to SAP or to the ERP system. Semantic rules improve the quality and correctness of newly created data. Duplicates are avoided and the parts costs can be significantly reduced.

In addition, PARTsolutions significantly reduces the proportion of administrative activities, enabling engineers to spend more time on creative product development.





