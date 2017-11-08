TELUS Corporation: Notice of Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4925 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 2, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2017.
By order of the Board
Monique Mercier
EVP, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Legal and Governance Officer
