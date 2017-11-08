Hoylu AB publishes the First Half Year 2017 Interim Report

The complete version of the First Half Year 2017 Interim Report is attached in

this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com).



FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 (01/01/2017 - 06/30/2017)

- Revenues for the first half year were SEK 9.9 million

- Gross margin was 71 percent

- Operating loss, excluding cost related to the IPO amounted to SEK 8.4 million

- Profit after tax amounted to SEK -10.9 million

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.35



SECOND QUARTER 2017 (04/01/2017 - 06/30/2017)

- Revenues for the second quarter were SEK 8.0 million, an increase of 300%

over the first quarter

- Gross margin was 69 percent

- Operating loss was SEK 4.9 million

- Profit after tax amounted to SEK -4.9 million

- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.60



The interim report for Hoylu has been prepared in accordance with the Annual

Accounts Act and the Swedish Accounting Standards Board on annual report, and

consolidated financial statements BFNAR 2012: 1 (K3) as well as the Swedish

Securities Market Act.



For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr(at)hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw(at)hoylu.com



Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus

on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest are

products designed for Creative Collaboration for the enterprise, combined with

intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote

collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different

locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while

improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or



visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu



Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200



Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant

to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for

publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30)

CEST on August 11, 2017.



Hoylu First Half Year 2017 Interim Report Swedish:

http://hugin.info/173545/R/2126812/812091.pdf



Hoylu First Half Year 2017 Interim Report English:

http://hugin.info/173545/R/2126812/812090.pdf







More information:

http://hoylu.com/



Date: 08/11/2017 - 08:30

Language: English

Stadt: Solna





