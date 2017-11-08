Hoylu AB publishes the First Half Year 2017 Interim Report

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 (01/01/2017 - 06/30/2017)
- Revenues for the first half year were SEK 9.9 million
- Gross margin was 71 percent
- Operating loss, excluding cost related to the IPO amounted to SEK 8.4 million
- Profit after tax amounted to SEK -10.9 million
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.35
SECOND QUARTER 2017 (04/01/2017 - 06/30/2017)
- Revenues for the second quarter were SEK 8.0 million, an increase of 300%
over the first quarter
- Gross margin was 69 percent
- Operating loss was SEK 4.9 million
- Profit after tax amounted to SEK -4.9 million
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.60
Click here to download Hoylu AB First Half Year 2017 Interim Report.
The interim report for Hoylu has been prepared in accordance with the Annual
Accounts Act and the Swedish Accounting Standards Board on annual report, and
consolidated financial statements BFNAR 2012: 1 (K3) as well as the Swedish
Securities Market Act.
For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr(at)hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw(at)hoylu.com
Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus
on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest are
products designed for Creative Collaboration for the enterprise, combined with
intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote
collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different
locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while
improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or
visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu
Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200
