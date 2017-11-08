Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Acquisition of Italian Performing and Sub-Performing Loan Portfolio

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Guernsey, 11 August 2017 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the
"Company") today announces that the Company, alongside Fortress affiliates, has
closed on an acquisition of a portfolio of Italian performing and sub-performing
loans with a gross book value of approximately ?234 million. The portfolio has
been serviced by Italfondiario, a subsidiary of doBank, since 2011. Eurocastle
is expecting to invest between ?10 and ?20 million, after financing, to be
funded in the fourth quarter 2017.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment
company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and
other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro
denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT".
Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a
leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle
Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit
www.eurocastleinv.com.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eurocastle Investment Limited via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.eurocastleinv.com
Date: 08/11/2017 - 10:00
Language: English
News-ID 556218
Character count: 1667
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Eurocastle Investment Limited
Stadt: St Peter Port
Number of hits: 71
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.