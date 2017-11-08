Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Acquisition of Italian Performing and Sub-Performing Loan Portfolio

Guernsey, 11 August 2017 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the

"Company") today announces that the Company, alongside Fortress affiliates, has

closed on an acquisition of a portfolio of Italian performing and sub-performing

loans with a gross book value of approximately ?234 million. The portfolio has

been serviced by Italfondiario, a subsidiary of doBank, since 2011. Eurocastle

is expecting to invest between ?10 and ?20 million, after financing, to be

funded in the fourth quarter 2017.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE



Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment

company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and

other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro

denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT".

Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a

leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle

Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit

www.eurocastleinv.com.







