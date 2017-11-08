DeburringEXPO? a wealth of innovations and information covering all aspects of deburring and precise surfaces

2. Trade Fair for Deburring Technology and Precision Surfaces, 10th?12th October 2017 with around 150 exhibitors

(PresseBox) - xhibitors at DeburringEXPO will be showcasing an extensive spectrum of solutions to the wide-ranging tasks of deburring, rounding and manufacturing precision surfaces. In addition to the products presented by companies from 16 different countries, a three-day expert forum will also be held. This will give professional visitors the opportunity to find out about innovative developments, practical examples and benchmark solutions in simultaneously-translated (German <> English) presentations.

In its second year, DeburringEXPO is expecting a plus of over 40 percent more exhibitors compared to its first fair in 2015. The trade fair for deburring technologies and precision surfaces is also becoming significantly more international, with approximately 22 percent of the 150 exhibitors coming from abroad. ?Of course we?re really pleased to have aroused such interest among so many foreign companies. We are even more pleased to be able to offer the most comprehensive range of solutions to professional visitors from the fields of automotive, drive and transmission technology, aerospace and space travel, mechanical engineering and medical products, as well as the sanitary, watch-making and tool industries, fluidics, hydraulics, precision engineering, microtechnology and many other sectors. They will be able to obtain all the information they need within the space of just one day?, explains Hartmut Herdin, CEO of the organizing company fairXperts GmbH & Co. KG.

Cross-technology solutions with many innovations

The fact that exhibitors view DeburringEXPO as a platform for their industry is further underlined by the numerous new and further developments being showcased at the fair in all areas of the exhibition. These include robot-deburring systems for machining die-cast parts, for example. Specially-designed cutting tools produce uniform and narrow deburring edges on aluminum cast parts. An energy-efficient and automated blasting system for processing small components will be presented. An innovative ECM plant, specially designed to finish the surfaces of 3-D printed metal parts and remove microburrs, will also be on show. A new planetary finishing machine with a freely-controllable gearing mechanism will be showcased, as well as a teachable plug-and-play grinding system for finishing defined areas of single parts in an automated, high-precision process that is easy to integrate into production lines. Novelties also await exhibitors in the deburring tool sector, such as a tool that uses a machining process to automatically deburr intersecting boreholes with a defined edge. The new tools are designed to cope with increasingly complex geometries, as well as new materials and material combinations. New and further developments are also being presented in the areas of brush deburring, thermochemical deburring (TEM), abrasive flow machining, (flow grinding), plasma polishing, cryogenic and ultrasonic deburring, as well as process monitoring and quality control.



The solutions on display are extended by the theme park ?Cleaning parts after deburring?. This gives an overview of current technologies for optimally removing deburring residues.

Bilingual expert forum ? Basic and Expert Knowledge

With the integrated three-day expert forum, which already proved to be highly popular among visitors last year, DeburringEXPO also provides a platform for transferring knowledge and exchanging experiences. ?We have realized that the global demand for information and know-how on deburring technologies and generating precision surfaces is very high. For this reason, the 29 talks given at this year?s fair will be translated simultaneously (German <> English). Visitors can attend free of charge?, says Hartmut Herdin. The technical contents of the program have been coordinated by the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and Design Technology IPK. Covering a wide range of topics, it kicks off on the first day of the fair with a general lecture on deburring technologies. The remaining speeches on this day revolve around mechanical deburring. These include, for example, high-speed deburring (HSD) with mechanical tools in highly-automated processes, machine deburring components and belts, the possibilities and restrictions of robot-based deburring, as well as burr-free boreholes drilled using an innovative drill spindle technology. The focus of the first block of talks on Day 2 of the fair is on abrasive deburring. Among others, topics include cryogenic deburring and cleaning parts made from rubber, non-ferrous metals and technical plastic molded parts, the main aspects of plasma polishing, and PECM as a gentle solution to the toughest tasks. The second session is devoted to measurement technology. Lectures on this agenda include digital multi-wave holography for measuring precision surfaces and residual burrs with micrometer accuracy in an inline process, optical high-accuracy measuring techniques for inspecting precision-machined surfaces and analyzing edge preparation, as well as scattered light measuring devices for conducting fast inline surface measurements. The third day of the trade fair starts with a block of talks on surface treatment. Among other things, the information imparted in these lectures ranges from Plasma electrolytic Polishing (PeP) ? applied technologies and current challenges faced when deburring metals, through developments and trends related to precision-machining surfaces right up to generating precision planar surfaces. The final session is devoted to technologies for cleaning parts after deburring. These talks focus on industrial cleaning media capable of transporting high quantities of particles from a wide range of metals, targeted processes for cleaning inner contours/geometries with strict cleanliness requirements, as well as aqueous cleaning and deburring methods for medical and micromechanical precision parts.

For further information, as well as the full program of exhibits and speeches and a provisional list of exhibitors, see www.deburring-expo.com.

Infobox

DeburringEXPO

Trade Fair for Deburring Technology and Precision Surfaces

Messe Karlsruhe, Messeallee 1, 76287 Rheinstetten, Germany

10th to 12th October 2017, from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. daily

www.deburring-expo.com





PressRelease by

fairXperts GmbH&Co. KG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/11/2017 - 11:38

Language: English

News-ID 556222

Character count: 6695

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: fairXperts GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: 08.2017 (PresseBox) - From 10th to 12th October 2017 at the trade fair center in Karlsruhe in Southe





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease