Clikia Corp. Unveils Streaming Alternative to Old School Cable TV

Clikia App's Streaming Cable TV Package to Deliver Over 40 of Most Popular Channels

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Clikia Corp. (OTC PINK: CLKA), a video streaming (over-the-top or OTT) subscription service, today announced that it has secured the rights to provide a cable TV streaming subscription package with over 40 of the most popular cable channels to Clikia App subscribers. The company's cable TV streaming channel package is expected to be available through the Clikia App by the middle of September 2017.

"We have been singularly focused on this milestone, since we began the Clikia project last year," said David Loflin, CLKA's CEO. "Our cable TV streaming channel package is simple: over 40 channels streamed to any internet-connected device through our Clikia App, including ESPN, Fox News Channel, CNN, Disney Channel, FX, A&E and Univision. Gone are the days of paying too much for hundreds of channels you never watch; gone are the days of the cable company hassle. Now our subscribers can avoid cable company subscriptions while maintaining their entertainment options, thanks to our Clikia App."

The Clikia App is a content delivery service available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store on Amazon, on Roku and on Google Chromecast for any device and through its inter-connected website -- within the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

The Clikia App's entertainment streaming packages are flexible enough to satisfy younger consumer groups, as well as the traditional consumer groups who have become comfortable in securing a wide-ranging buffet of programming options from a single provider.

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the OTC Markets, Inc. and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Clikia Corp.

