Eric Sprott Announces Purchase of Shares of Kirkland Lake

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Eric Sprott announces that on August 10, 2017, he purchased through 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (his holding company), through market transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange, 600,000 common shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake") representing approximately 0.3% of the outstanding shares, that resulted in Mr. Sprott directly and indirectly controlling 21,478,395 shares representing approximately 10.3% of the outstanding shares.

Prior to this purchase, Mr. Sprott directly and indirectly controlled 20,878,395 shares representing approximately 9.9% of the currently outstanding shares of Kirkland Lake.

The shares were purchased for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional shares either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the shares either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Kirkland Lake is located at 200 Bay Street, Toronto, ON M5J 2J1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear with Kirkland Gold's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at and may also be obtained by calling (416) 362-7172.

Contacts:

Eric Sprott

200 Bay Street, Suite 2600

Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J2

Eric Sprott

