Lantech Communications is intensifying its partnership with Swiss INOVIS Group

(PresseBox) - PresseBox) - Lantech Communications is intensifying its existing partnership with INOVIS Group in Switzerland. A much closer partnership in industry, business and services has been agreed. The INOVIS Group is building and distributing high quality industrial components and is a perfect partner for Lantech Communications.

Lantech is a globally operating network technology manufacturer with more than 25 years? experience, and its premium active network components perfectly complement INOVIS industrial software and hardware portfolio. Moreover, it is a big step towards the realization of a total service with a complete supply for industry. INOVIS significant industrial experience for years combined with sales and trainings is the fundament for this successful partnership. INOVIS is also located in Ireland, Czech and Slovakia.

Lantech offers innovative network technologies for industry and enterprise-customers ? especially for the railway industry. In addition, Lantech Communications Europe GmbH, located in Germany, guarantees customers quick support. The main aim is not to sell one equipment, but to offer customers complete and satisfying solutions.

The agreement with INOVIS aims at a close and solution-oriented cooperation. It will enable both parties to work together on finding the best solution faster and more effectively.

