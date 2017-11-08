CURE Pharma Could Take Over Where Zynerba Fell Short -- CFN Media

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing (OTCQB: CURR) and its development of an oral thin film drug delivery solution that could succeed where Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' cannabidiol gel system recently failed to meet clinical endpoints.

CURE Pharma is a relatively new entrant into the pharmaceutical cannabinoid market. In May, the company that it had begun researching and developing proprietary formulas consisting of various cannabinoids and terpene profiles integrated into its advanced oral thin film technology, known as CureFilm. Management has since focused on forming partnerships and collaborations with top healthcare and cannabis industry organizations around the world.

"Our goal is to bring new cannabinoid molecules to market through the FDA regulatory process, while utilizing our company's proprietary delivery technologies to increase efficacy, as well as target unmet needs in traditional pharmaceutical markets that could be disrupted by cannabinoid-based options," said CURE Pharma CEO Rob Davidson.

CureFilm leverages a micro-encapsulation process that protects active ingredients to enable higher dosing with better flavor masking. Unlike competing delivery systems, the technology can load multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients -- or APIs -- onto a single strip. The plan is to leverage the so-called entourage effect of cannabinoids while providing better bioavailability than many competing technologies to maximize safety and efficacy.

CURE Pharma has developed several partnerships with leading cannabinoid researchers to advance its clinical programs. These research agreements could help accelerate the company's time-to-market by partnering with pharmaceutical companies developing cannabinoid-based therapies and then applying its proprietary CureFilm delivery system to increase the safety and efficacy profile of the drugs as they move through regulatory approvals.

In mid-July, the a memorandum of understanding with Therapix Biosciences, a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cannabinoid-based drugs. The MOU entails a research collaboration with Israel's largest and leading private medical services center, Assuta Medical Centers, Ltd., where the two companies will work to develop therapeutic products.

In late-May, the that along with CannaKids, has entered into a strategic research collaboration with Technion Research and Development Foundation, Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. The partnership will explore how different cannabinoid compounds within cannabis strains can be used to treat various cancer subtypes -- a promising cutting-edge field.

CURE Pharmaceutical Research Corp. is well-positioned to capitalize on the significant potential for cannabinoids to address several underlying medical conditions. Zynerba's failure illustrates that CBD therapeutics have a high barrier to entry, but the company's innovative delivery system has shown promise to overcome these barriers.

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur:

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone:

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone:

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and , is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: .

CFN Media



Frank Lane

206-369-7050

PressRelease by

CFN Media

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/11/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 556248

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CFN Media

Stadt: SEATTLE, WA





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease