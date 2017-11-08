Epoch Lacrosse and Legends Lacrosse Partner with Major League Lacrosse Player Matt Rambo of the Charlotte Hounds

Design and technology company known for high-performing and technology-driven lacrosse gear teams up with Legends Lacrosse to outfit lacrosse attackman, Matt Rambo

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- , a U.S. design and technology company that specializes in lacrosse, and , a premier lacrosse event and experience provider, proudly announces their partnership with Major League Lacrosse (MLL) player, Matt Rambo. Rambo is the 2017 Tewaaraton Award recipient, third overall draft pick in the 2017 MLL Collegiate Draft and is now a player for the Charlotte Hounds following his impressive lacrosse career at the University of Maryland.

The partnership includes a dual agreement where both Epoch and Legends will provide equipment and apparel to outfit Rambo. Rambo will be playing with an Epoch Dragonfly 7 carbon fiber shaft, the prequel head and will be protected by custom Epoch Integra gloves, arm pads and shoulder pads. Legends Lacrosse will include Rambo in their events and experiences as well as outfitting Rambo with custom apparel and uniforms.

"After seeing Matt's impressive collegiate career and his rookie success as an MLL player for the Charlotte Hounds, we knew we wanted Matt to be a part of the Epoch family and a representative for our line of high-quality gear," said James Miceli, principal at Epoch Lacrosse. "Being able to work with such a hardworking and dedicated player will help elevate our brand and give our younger players a role model to look up to as they pursue their collegiate and professional careers."

During his collegiate career at the University of Maryland, Rambo scored 155 goals and gained 257 points. Additionally, Rambo was the 2017 Enners Award (Nation's Most Outstanding Player), two-time USILA All-American (2017, 2016), 2017 First Team All-America (USILA, Inside Lacrosse), three-time NCAA All-Tournament Team (2017, 2016, 2015), 2017 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the 2017 First Team All-Big Ten (Unanimous).

"Being able to work with both Epoch and Legends Lacrosse is an extraordinary opportunity, and I am thrilled to be a part of these high-quality and top-performing lacrosse brands," said Matt Rambo, attackman for the Charlotte Hounds.

The collaboration among Epoch, Rambo and Legends will result in combined events and athletic partnerships that serve to strengthen both the brands and players. This partnership is another major milestone for Epoch and Legends as the companies continue to expand and pursue future opportunities within the lacrosse industry. This is the second MLL player partnership for the two innovative companies in August 2017, following its first announcement with Dylan Molloy of the Florida Launch.

"When looking for athletes to be a part of our programming, we obviously want high-level players but more importantly Matt is focused on getting involved with youth players and sharing his love for the game to help push the next generation of athletes," said Rory Doucette, co-founder and president of Legends. "We are excited to get Matt on the field and in front of players all across the country at the same time as we help him build and manage his personal brand."

To learn more about Epoch Lacrosse, please visit and follow the brand on , and .

To learn more about Legends Lacrosse, please visit and follow the brand on and .

is a U.S. design and technology company committed to exclusively creating the highest-performing lacrosse equipment made and manufactured in the U.S. Through its innovation lab in Minneapolis, Epoch Lacrosse incorporates high-tech practices into its production including 3D printing and utilizing carbon fiber. In addition to Epoch Lacrosse's use of technology, the design of their shafts is leading the lacrosse industry and are growing in popularity among players - including the , a light-weight shaft that is produced for players at the highest level.

the premier resource for student-athletes, parents, and coaches at all levels. Launched in Fall of 2016, Legends Lacrosse will be raising the bar for lacrosse training, competition, and exposure. Through a unique set of programs, Legends Lacrosse will provide a world-class experience that evolves beyond traditional offerings and serves as the "one-stop" resource for any athlete or coach in the sport. Founded by Scott Hochstadt and Rory Doucette, two influential figures who have grown the sport of lacrosse on the west coast immensely over the last 15 years, Legends Lacrosse will offer combine events unmatched anywhere, providing team building and leadership programs, and individual & team recruiting opportunities for all ages and skill levels. In partnership with , a 96,000sqft state-of-the-art and fully integrated athletic development campus in Thousand Oaks, CA, Legends LAX will deliver these programs utilizing NCAA coaches to create a truly unique and memorable experience for players, while delivering incredible value to parents.

Paige Wager



Uproar PR for Epoch Lacrosse

321.236.0102 ext. 230

PressRelease by

Epoch Lacrosse

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/11/2017 - 13:23

Language: English

News-ID 556252

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Epoch Lacrosse

Stadt: MINNEAPOLIS, MN





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease