Increased Temperature Range for Industrial Monitors

Distec Further Extends Application Areas for Robust and Flexible POS-Line Series

(PresseBox) - °C up to +65°C. In combination with the front-end IP protection of up to IP65, they are ideal for use in harsh industrial and digital signage environments such as process and data visualization in production and logistic buildings, or digital signs in public areas. "The proven product family of 15 to 25 inch monitors combines the newest technology with the latest, most appealing design for a perfect solution, thus serving any user looking for a rugged metal housing, reliability in operation, and a choice of controller and front options for different fields of application," explained Daniel Fichter, R&D Project Manager at Distec GmbH. In addition to robust design, the industrial monitors provide an elegant, low weight aluminum housing, simplified installation without any mounting angles, and PCAP multi-touch technology for 10-finger operation.

Flexible through Modularity

The lightweight aluminum housing of the POS-Line provides a robust, high-quality powdered surface. The modular setup allows an optimal front end option according to the application and mounting conditions. In addition to suitable front plates or frames, Distec also supplies a 19-inch rack mount or frames with true-flat glass, providing the perfect solution whether users prefer to integrate the monitors into their machines, furniture or walls, or use them as desktop monitors. The monitors and front options are also available in combination with an anti-glare safety glass or a touch sensor. Depending on the application, the POS-Line series can be equipped with a robust, resistive touch, which even allows glove operations, or with a sensitive 10-finger PCAP multi-touch. With the right touch, the monitor becomes interactive and suitable for use as an industrial HMI device. The high transparency of the touch sensors, in combination with the anti-reflective safety glass, leads to a first-class picture impression while offering a high degree of security.

Powerful TFT Controllers Prolong Life Cycles



Distec develops their own TFT controllers in order to become independent of the often short life cycles of Asian controllers. With the PrismaMEDIA-ECO video board, Distec offers DisplayPort, HDMI or VGA interfaces, in addition to serial interfaces (e.g. RS232), which are broadly used in the industry. For the lower range of performance, Distec delivers the powerful computer platform Raspberry, with various benefits. A modern and energy-saving Atom-Baytrail architecture with 4 CPU cores meets medium requirements. The high-performance range covers the latest Core i5/i7 CPUs. Passive cooling, a wide operating voltage range and two LAN interfaces are essential features of the monitor. On request, Distec installs a Windows operating system ex-factory. All PC solutions have 4GB working memory and offer a fast and large 128GB mSATA hard drive memory space.



Distec is a company of the Data Display Group (www.datadisplay-group.com), the worldwide operating specialist for TFT flat screen and system solutions for industrial, multimedia and digital signage applications. Located in Germering near Munich in Germany, the company designs, produces and sells innovative solutions and a full range components, displays and services. Data Display Group supplies innovative Green IT solutions based on their hardware platforms and their own software to control the TFTs of partners Samsung, Innolux, Kyocera, and Mitsubishi as well as selected panels from other manufacturers. These system solutions - from assemblies and kits up to finished OEM products - are developed in their own R&D centers in Germering (Germany) and Ronkonkoma (NY/USA). The range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product finishing and assembly of monitoring systems as well as the production of finished products and a complete after-sales service with RMA, repair and technical support. Since 01/01/2016, Distec is a member of the Fortec Group with access to products, services, and expertise of a large high-tech company network, which makes a perfect complement to the product portfolio. More information can be found on the homepage: http://www.distec.de





Company information / Profile:

Distec is a company of the Data Display Group (www.datadisplay-group.com), the worldwide operating specialist for TFT flat screen and system solutions for industrial, multimedia and digital signage applications. Located in Germering near Munich in Germany, the company designs, produces and sells innovative solutions and a full range components, displays and services. Data Display Group supplies innovative Green IT solutions based on their hardware platforms and their own software to control the TFTs of partners Samsung, Innolux, Kyocera, and Mitsubishi as well as selected panels from other manufacturers. These system solutions - from assemblies and kits up to finished OEM products - are developed in their own R&D centers in Germering (Germany) and Ronkonkoma (NY/USA). The range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product finishing and assembly of monitoring systems as well as the production of finished products and a complete after-sales service with RMA, repair and technical support. Since 01/01/2016, Distec is a member of the Fortec Group with access to products, services, and expertise of a large high-tech company network, which makes a perfect complement to the product portfolio. More information can be found on the homepage: http://www.distec.de





PressRelease by

Distec GmbH

Date: 08/11/2017 - 14:37

Language: English

News-ID 556254

Character count: 4338

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Distec GmbH

Stadt: 1.08.2017 (PresseBox) - Distec - leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease