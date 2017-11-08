IQPC announces the 4th International Conference Automotive Battery Management Systems

(PresseBox) - omotive IQ's Battery Management Systems event is the only automotive event with special focus on latest innovations in new battery management concepts, as well as thermal management concepts and designs.
The 4th International Conference Automotive Battery Management Systems, produced by IQPC GmbH, will be held in Mainz, Germany on 26 - 28 September, 2017 and will welcome experts from battery systems suppliers, battery material provider, battery systems manufacturers, major suppliers, designers, and academia to learn about the latest innovations.
The conference offers 2 full days with insights from global leading experts, 3 interactive workshops, and in-depth networking opportunities to ensure participants gain lifetime value from the event.
For more information click here: http://bit.ly/Agenda_BMS
Key topics include:
- Evaluate thermal management concepts for high-voltage battery systems
- Find out about battery management systems (BMS) for high-voltage lithium-ion batteries and future concepts
- Learn how to avoid voltage imbalance in battery packs by optimal balancing strategies
- Discuss current and future voltage levels and its impact on BMS
- Understand the potential of wireless battery management systems
- Improve battery safety by advanced BMS diagnostics and model-based Hardware-in-the- Loop testing
- Review fail-operational battery design for driverless 48 V vehicles
- Discover latest cell level thermal simulation of battery packs for transient drive cycles and its potentials for virtual operating strategy
Presentations include:
? Battery Management Systems (BMS) for high-voltage lithium-Ion batteries and future BMS concepts
Dr.-Ing. Thomas Blank, Head of Electronic Packaging and Huge Battery Systems Group Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany
? MOBICUS Project: Battery testing, ageing modeling and simulation of durability strategies
Dr. Philippe Gyan, Innovation Pilot Battery System Modeling Renault SAS, France
? Fail-operable battery design for driverless 48 V vehicles
Dr. Achim Henkel, Section Manager, Powertrain and eMobility Systems Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany
? Update on BMS and batteries for LV and HV applications
Dr. Norbert Riegel, Senior Managet Automotive Battery Tech Center LG Chem Europe GmbH, Germany
? High voltage battery switch: It's time to switch over to semiconductors
Werner Rößler, Principal Automotive System Engineering Infineon Technologies AG, Germany
For more information and details concerning speakers and presentations, visit:
https://battery-management-systems.iqpc.de/
