Cherwell Software Goes Global with Latest IT Service Management Product Release

Comprehensive Multi-Lingual Support Improves Service Delivery and Customer

Experience for Global Enterprises



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherwell Software, a

leading provider of service management solutions, announced today a new release

of its flagship product, Cherwell(®) Service Management. The latest version of

the product offers enhanced multilingual support to customers, along with UI/UX

and back-end enhancements to the Cherwell Self-Service Portal and Service

Catalog that create a more modern and intuitive web-browsing experience, as well

as reduce development costs and time to market for new capabilities.



The emphasis on globalization--which provides localized content both to

technicians via the product interface, as well as to geographically dispersed

end users via the Cherwell Self-Service Portal--signals Cherwell's commitment to

its rapidly growing array of international and global enterprise customers.



According to a study recently published by HDI and LionBridge, among

organizations that provide multi-language support, 73 percent have higher

customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores, and 43 percent have improved first contact

resolution than organizations that do not.



"As our world continues to shrink, it is important for support centers to expand

their ability and range of service by adapting to service in multiple

languages," said Roy Atkinson, senior analyst, HDI. "A support center that can

deliver on multilingual service will have an inherent advantage in the

marketplace, with the ability to support markets that its competitors cannot."



With the new localization capabilities, Cherwell customers can deliver more

consistent and personalized support based on individual users' native languages

and/or geographic locations--without increasing service desk overhead. The



latest release of Cherwell Service Management offers the following features,

which are designed to help global customers improve business-IT communication,

lower the cost of support, elevate IT service quality, and boost end user

productivity:



* Multi-language support for content in a single database

* Ability to view and respond to tickets in a technician's chosen language

* Pre-translated language packs that can be shared among customers and

partners

* Ability to switch languages on the fly

* Easy-to-use localization interface for identifying and translating strings

* Custom date/time format based on location preference

* Role-based language permissions



"Managing the IT complexities of a global organization are challenging enough;

but with technicians and business users scattered around the world and

expectations for around-the-clock support, language differences compound those

challenges exponentially," said Steve Rodda, Cherwell's Chief Product Officer.

"We're excited to add comprehensive localization capabilities to Cherwell

Service Management, so that service desk teams and end users alike can

collaborate and communicate effectively, and ultimately move at the speed the

business demands."



About Cherwell Software



A global leader in IT and enterprise service management, Cherwell Software

empowers IT to lead through the use of powerful and intuitive technology that

enables better, faster, and more affordable innovation. The Cherwell(®) Service

Management platform is built from the ground up with a unique architecture that

enables rapid time to value and infinite flexibility--at a fraction of the cost

and complexity of legacy solutions. Because of Cherwell's focus on delivering

solutions that are easy to configure, customize, and use, IT organizations

extend the Cherwell platform to solve a wide range of IT and business problems.

With an unwavering commitment to putting customers first and being easy to do

business with, Cherwell enjoys 98%+ customer satisfaction. Cherwell has a global

network of expert partners serving customers in more than 40 countries.

Corporate headquarters are in Colorado, USA, with global offices in the United

Kingdom, Germany and Australia.



