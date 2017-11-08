Cherwell Software Goes Global with Latest IT Service Management Product Release

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherwell Software, a
leading provider of service management solutions, announced today a new release
of its flagship product, Cherwell(®) Service Management. The latest version of
the product offers enhanced multilingual support to customers, along with UI/UX
and back-end enhancements to the Cherwell Self-Service Portal and Service
Catalog that create a more modern and intuitive web-browsing experience, as well
as reduce development costs and time to market for new capabilities.
The emphasis on globalization--which provides localized content both to
technicians via the product interface, as well as to geographically dispersed
end users via the Cherwell Self-Service Portal--signals Cherwell's commitment to
its rapidly growing array of international and global enterprise customers.
According to a study recently published by HDI and LionBridge, among
organizations that provide multi-language support, 73 percent have higher
customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores, and 43 percent have improved first contact
resolution than organizations that do not.
"As our world continues to shrink, it is important for support centers to expand
their ability and range of service by adapting to service in multiple
languages," said Roy Atkinson, senior analyst, HDI. "A support center that can
deliver on multilingual service will have an inherent advantage in the
marketplace, with the ability to support markets that its competitors cannot."
With the new localization capabilities, Cherwell customers can deliver more
consistent and personalized support based on individual users' native languages
and/or geographic locations--without increasing service desk overhead. The
latest release of Cherwell Service Management offers the following features,
which are designed to help global customers improve business-IT communication,
lower the cost of support, elevate IT service quality, and boost end user
productivity:
* Multi-language support for content in a single database
* Ability to view and respond to tickets in a technician's chosen language
* Pre-translated language packs that can be shared among customers and
partners
* Ability to switch languages on the fly
* Easy-to-use localization interface for identifying and translating strings
* Custom date/time format based on location preference
* Role-based language permissions
"Managing the IT complexities of a global organization are challenging enough;
but with technicians and business users scattered around the world and
expectations for around-the-clock support, language differences compound those
challenges exponentially," said Steve Rodda, Cherwell's Chief Product Officer.
"We're excited to add comprehensive localization capabilities to Cherwell
Service Management, so that service desk teams and end users alike can
collaborate and communicate effectively, and ultimately move at the speed the
business demands."
About Cherwell Software
A global leader in IT and enterprise service management, Cherwell Software
empowers IT to lead through the use of powerful and intuitive technology that
enables better, faster, and more affordable innovation. The Cherwell(®) Service
Management platform is built from the ground up with a unique architecture that
enables rapid time to value and infinite flexibility--at a fraction of the cost
and complexity of legacy solutions. Because of Cherwell's focus on delivering
solutions that are easy to configure, customize, and use, IT organizations
extend the Cherwell platform to solve a wide range of IT and business problems.
With an unwavering commitment to putting customers first and being easy to do
business with, Cherwell enjoys 98%+ customer satisfaction. Cherwell has a global
network of expert partners serving customers in more than 40 countries.
Corporate headquarters are in Colorado, USA, with global offices in the United
Kingdom, Germany and Australia.
