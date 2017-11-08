ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS

Neurosciences, Inc. ("ProMIS" or the "Company"), a company focused on the

discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative

diseases, today announced its operational and financial results for the three

and six months ended June 30, 2017.



Commenting on the update, Elliot Goldstein, M.D., ProMIS President and CEO

stated, "We are pleased with the substantial progress achieved at ProMIS. Our

main focus now is to advance the development of our lead product candidates for

Alzheimer's disease, PMN310 and PMN350, with particular emphasis on the

preclinical program to differentiate our leads compared to competitive antibody

products in development. We remain confident that our monoclonal antibody

programs focused on selectively targeting the toxic, prion-like forms of Amyloid

beta may lead to best in class therapies and significant long-term value

creation".



Recent Corporate Highlights



* On May 24, 2017, the Company announced that it has designated PMN350 as the

Company's second lead development product for Alzheimer's disease (AD),

following on from the prior designation of PMN310 as its first lead

development product in January 2017. PMN350 is directed against a different

target on toxic Amyloid beta oligomers (AßO), compared to PMN310, but also

displays an optimal target product profile in both in vitro and in

vivo tests.

* On May 24, 2017, the Company announced the identification of a novel

therapeutic epitope target on misfolded forms of TDP43, implicated in the

development and progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and

frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The Company filed a provisional patent

application for this target with the U.S. Patent Office on May 30, 2017.





* Effective June 6, 2017, the Company appointed William C. Mobley, M.D., Ph.D.

to the Company's scientific advisory board (SAB).



* On August 9, 2017, the Company completed the first closing of its previously

announced $6 million private placement of units of the Company for gross

proceeds of approximately $3.72 million. The balance of the $6 million

offering is expected to close on or about August 23, 2017.

Financial Results



Results of Operations - Three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016



The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $1,903,396, compared

to a net loss of $711,942 for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The

increased loss in the current period reflects the costs associated with

operating the Company's AD therapeutics program, supporting its patent

portfolio, associated general corporate expenditures and higher stock-based

compensation.



Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were

$1,245,398 as compared to $315,027 in the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Costs are higher in the current period due to higher research program costs for

the AD therapeutics program and higher stock-based compensation.



General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017

were $655,556 as compared to $392,188 in the three months ended June 30, 2016.

The increased expenditures in the current period reflect higher investor

relations expenses, higher salaries related to expansion of the senior

management team, higher professional fees, and higher stock-based compensation.



Results of Operations - Six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016



The net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $3,275,599, compared to

a net loss of $1,382,092 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The increased

loss in the current period reflects the costs associated with operating the

Company's AD therapeutics program, supporting its patent portfolio, associated

general corporate expenditures and higher stock-based compensation.



Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 were nominal and relate

to legacy technologies. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company

recognized $658 in royalty revenue related to its preclinical AD diagnostic

assay as compared to $2,486 for the six months ended June 30, 2016.



Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were

$1,986,068 as compared to $676,511 in the six months ended June 30, 2016. Costs

are higher in the current period due to higher research program costs for the AD

therapeutics program and higher stock-based compensation.



General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were

$1,285,348 as compared to $697,056 in the six months ended June 30, 2016. The

increased expenditures in the current period reflect higher investor relations

expenses, higher salaries related to expansion of the senior management team,

higher professional fees, and higher stock-based compensation.



Outlook



The Company's priorities for the next year are to identify and develop precision

medicine therapeutics for AD and ALS.



The Company's plan is to further advance its AD portfolio, including the

development of its lead products, PMN310 and PMN350, with a focus on competitive

differentiation. Furthermore, the Company plans to continue on-going development

of effective AD diagnostics for detection of toxic prion strains targeted by

ProMIS antibody therapeutic candidates in either cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) or

blood. Technology refinement and optimization are ongoing to create highly

sensitive assays for this purpose.



The Company will continue to expand its intellectual property (IP) estate

relating to novel epitope targets and antibodies targeting such epitopes on

misfolded strains of Amyloid beta (Aß) and Tau for AD and on misfolded strains

of TDP43 for ALS and frontotemporal dementia. The Company's complementary

proprietary platform technologies, ProMIS(TM) and Collective Coordinates, will

be employed to identify and confirm such novel targets.



Given the Company's robust IP estate relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS and the

recently announced program to identify novel ALS therapeutic targets on toxic

strains of the protein TDP43, ProMIS is seeking a collaborative development

partnership in this field.



About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.



ProMIS Neurosciences is a Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) listed biotechnology

company (trading symbol: PMN.TO), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with

offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's mission is to discover and

develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of

neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic

lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is

based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its

thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS(TM) and Collective

Coordinates - to predict novel targets, known as Disease Specific Epitopes

(DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique

precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody

therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and ALS.

The Company has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically

identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. The

Company owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to

misfolded SOD1 in ALS and currently has a preclinical monoclonal antibody

therapeutic against this target.



The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or

accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-

looking information, including about the timing and completion of the Offering,

the receipt of TSX approval and the expected use of proceeds from the Offering.

Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other

factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be

materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore

these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or

results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current

beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it

as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on

these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press

release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties

identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may

differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention

or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.



