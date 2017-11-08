Odfjell SE: Presentation of Second Quarter 2017 results

Odfjell SE will release its second quarter 2017 results Thursday 24 August

2017. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at

odfjell.com.



Same day, the Company will present the results at 09:30 CET at Felix Conference

Centre in the meeting facility "Norden", Bryggetorget 3, at Aker Brygge in Oslo.



A live webcast will simultaneously be available on odfjell.com (Investor

Relations/Reports and Presentations).



The presentation will be held in English.



If you wish to participate at the presentation in Oslo please confirm with an e-

mail to gina.anonli(at)odfjell.com or call Gina Jamt Ånonli at + 47 55 27 46 95

within the 20 August.





IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research

Tel: + 47 55 27 47 33

E-mail: bkr(at)odfjell.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









