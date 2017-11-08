Automotive IQ announces System Safety 2017 Conference

(PresseBox) - ve IQ?s System Safety conference is the only automotive event to provide a comprehensive look at safety in every component of highly complex and computer-controlled systems. IQPC Germany is proud to announce the return of the System Safety USA conference Series.

Automotive IQ?s System Safety 2017 will be coming to Las Vegas on September 25th ? 27st to welcome technical experts from automotive OEMs, major suppliers, semiconductors, legal authorities, and academia to exchange knowledge and share their experience with comprehensive testing strategies, effective approaches to hazard analysis and risk management, and an in-depth look at the current legal landscape for autonomous vehicles.

The conference offers 3 full days of insights from global automotive experts, case studies, 3 interactive workshops, and panel discussions.

For more information: http://bit.ly/Pressrelease_SySa

Key topics include:

- System engineering, design and safety requirements for reliability of complex systems

- Safety engineering and architectures for highly autonomous and emergent behavior systems

- Testing and validating of software architectures, operation of non-deterministic functions and systematic failure at software level

- Developing system safety processes for components, component failures and maximum achievable systematic safety integrity

- Assessing functional safety at the system level, safety of the intended functionality for AD

- Vehicular networking architecture, validation and verification for V2X systems

- Safety requirements of HMI, environment considerations and real driving scenarios

- Functional Safety for AV, Model Based Development and architectures for machine learning and autonomous systems

Presentations include:

Self-driving machines



Dr. Sam Kherat, Adjunct Professor, Mechanical Engineering

Bradley University

Reusability on the Technical Safety Concept

Miguel Marina, System Safety Engineer

Magna Electronics Inc.

Safety requirements and concepts in automated driving systems

Rini Sherony, Sr. Principal Engineer, Collaborative Safety Research Center

Toyota Motor North America, Research & Development

Combining Functional Safety and Cyber Security Activities

Nicholas Alexiades, Project Manager, Technical Expert, Vehicle Architecture (Functional Safety)

CNH Industrial

Testing and validation of ESC, AEBS and LDWS for Indian market

Dr. Ajit Kumar Jindal, Head Engineering ? CVBU (Commercial Vehicle Business Unit)

Tata Motors Ltd.

For more information and details concerning speakers, sessions, and presentations, visit: http://www.autosystemsafety.com/





Automotive IQ, a division of IQPC, is an international online platform focusing on providing automotive industry professionals with a central resource for knowledge on topics such as Powertrain, Electrics/Electronics, Chassis Systems and Car Body & Materials. Membership is free. By becoming a member, you have access to a plethora of industry-relevant information through expert interviews, white papers, our blog, presentations and podcasts. You will also find links to our upcoming automotive conferences focusing on current topics and future trends within the auto industry. Most importantly, the Automotive IQ is a community. We are dedicated to creating a learning environment for sharing best practices and finding solutions to challenges within the automotive industry.





Company information / Profile:

Automotive IQ, a division of IQPC, is an international online platform focusing on providing automotive industry professionals with a central resource for knowledge on topics such as Powertrain, Electrics/Electronics, Chassis Systems and Car Body & Materials. Membership is free. By becoming a member, you have access to a plethora of industry-relevant information through expert interviews, white papers, our blog, presentations and podcasts. You will also find links to our upcoming automotive conferences focusing on current topics and future trends within the auto industry. Most importantly, the Automotive IQ is a community. We are dedicated to creating a learning environment for sharing best practices and finding solutions to challenges within the automotive industry.





PressRelease by

IQPC GmbH

Date: 08/11/2017 - 15:22

Language: English

News-ID 556261

Character count: 3933

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: IQPC GmbH

Stadt: 8.2017 (PresseBox) - Taking place in Las Vegas





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease