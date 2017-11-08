China Gold International Reports 2017 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG)(HKSE: 2099) (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") reports on the Company's financial and operational results for the three months ("Q2", or "second quarter 2017") and six months ("first half" or "six months 2017") ended June 30, 2017. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements, Notes to the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Selected Production and Financial Highlights: Q2 2017 Compared to Q2 2016

Selected Production and Financial Highlights: First Half 2017 Compared to First Half 2016

Mr. Bing Liu, the CEO and Executive Director of the Company, stated, "I am pleased to report that China Gold International saw a strong second quarter with increased revenue and reduced production costs. The Series I of Jiama Mine's Phase II expansion will achieve full capacity in the second half of the year which will increase copper production significantly. As the CSH Mine enters into what is traditionally its peak production quarter, we are optimistic that we can utilize the prime operating conditions to increase gold production. In addition, the Company continues to pursue growth opportunities and optimize its capital structure through strategic initiatives intended to build shareholder value."

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and operates both profitable and growing mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, and the Jiama Copper-Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. The Company's objective is to continue to build shareholder value by growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and aggressively acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE: 2099).

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

