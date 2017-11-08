Business News


FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2017 Annual General Meeting
will be held on September 22, 2017. A copy of the Notice of Annual General
Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form
20-F for 2016 can be found on our website at http://www.frontline.bm and
attached to this press release.

August 11, 2017
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

FRO - 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F:
http://hugin.info/182/R/2126902/812129.pdf

FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017:
http://hugin.info/182/R/2126902/812128.pdf



More information:
http://www.frontline.bm/



Firma: Frontline Ltd.
Stadt: Hamilton


