Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2017 Annual General Meeting

will be held on September 22, 2017. A copy of the Notice of Annual General

Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form

20-F for 2016 can be found on our website at http://www.frontline.bm and

attached to this press release.



August 11, 2017

The Board of Directors

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



FRO - 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F:

http://hugin.info/182/R/2126902/812129.pdf



FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017:

http://hugin.info/182/R/2126902/812128.pdf







