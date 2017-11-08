(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2017 Annual
General Meeting will be held on September 22, 2017. A copy of the Notice of
Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s
Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2016 can be found on our
website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.
August 11, 2017
The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017:
http://hugin.info/132879/R/2126911/812134.pdf
GOGL - 2016 20F:
http://hugin.info/132879/R/2126911/812135.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via GlobeNewswire
Date: 08/11/2017 - 17:48
Language: English
News-ID 556275
Character count: 1261
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Golden Ocean Group Limited
Stadt: Hamilton
Number of hits: 45
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.