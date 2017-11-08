GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2017 Annual

General Meeting will be held on September 22, 2017. A copy of the Notice of

Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s

Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2016 can be found on our

website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.



August 11, 2017

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017:

http://hugin.info/132879/R/2126911/812134.pdf



GOGL - 2016 20F:

http://hugin.info/132879/R/2126911/812135.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via GlobeNewswire











PressRelease by

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/11/2017 - 17:48

Language: English

News-ID 556275

Character count: 1261

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Golden Ocean Group Limited

Stadt: Hamilton





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease