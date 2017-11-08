Ashland declares force majeure in Europe on 1.4 butanediol, tetrahydrofuran and formaldehyde after fire shuts down production at manufacturing facility in Marl, Germany

COVINGTON, Kentucky, August 11, 2017 - Ashland (NYSE: ASH) today announced it

has declared a force majeure in Europe on 1.4 butanediol (BDO), tetrahydrofuran

(THF) and formaldehyde as a result of a fire at its manufacturing facility in

Marl, Germany, that led to the shutdown of production operations on August 10.



Production has been suspended while an investigation into the cause and extent

of the fire takes place. As a result, the Marl facility is currently unable to

produce any 1.4 BDO, THF or formaldehyde, and the availability of product is

significantly reduced.



Ashland is working with affected customers to minimize the impact to their

respective businesses, and will continue to provide updates regarding supply

capability.



Investor Relations:



Seth A. Mrozek



+1 (859) 815-3527



samrozek(at)ashland.com







Media Relations:



Gary Rhodes



+1 (859) 815-3047



glrhodes(at)ashland.com









