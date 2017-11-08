Business News


Ashland declares force majeure in Europe on 1.4 butanediol, tetrahydrofuran and formaldehyde after fire shuts down production at manufacturing facility in Marl, Germany

COVINGTON, Kentucky, August 11, 2017 - Ashland (NYSE: ASH) today announced it
has declared a force majeure in Europe on 1.4 butanediol (BDO), tetrahydrofuran
(THF) and formaldehyde as a result of a fire at its manufacturing facility in
Marl, Germany, that led to the shutdown of production operations on August 10.

Production has been suspended while an investigation into the cause and extent
of the fire takes place. As a result, the Marl facility is currently unable to
produce any 1.4 BDO, THF or formaldehyde, and the availability of product is
significantly reduced.

Ashland is working with affected customers to minimize the impact to their
respective businesses, and will continue to provide updates regarding supply
capability.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty chemicals
company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets,
including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy,
food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are nearly
7,000 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research
chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing
practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in
more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.



C-ASH



Investor Relations:

Seth A. Mrozek

+1 (859) 815-3527

samrozek(at)ashland.com



Media Relations:

Gary Rhodes

+1 (859) 815-3047

glrhodes(at)ashland.com




